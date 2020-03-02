Chiefs Rumors: Buzz on Sammy Watkins, Chris Jones' Contracts Before Free Agency

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have "lots of work to do" to finalise the futures of some key players ahead of potential free agency, with fresh rumours emerging regarding Sammy Watkins and Chris Jones.

According to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Chiefs and Watkins remain in discussions over a contract extension.

"Watkins is due $13.75 million in 2020 salary and has an outrageous $21 million cap hit," Graziano and Jones noted. "He has no plans to take a pay cut, we're told, but the two sides have a good rapport and are trying to find a sweet spot that keeps Watkins from being a cap casualty."

On defense, the long-term future of defensive tackle Jones doesn't appear to be sorted yet, either. Per the report, "if Jones doesn't get a deal by the franchise tag deadline, holding out is a possibility, though he's hoping a long-term deal comes together fairly quickly."

It's added that a "tag-and-trade" is also on the cards for the Super Bowl winners and Jones.

The ESPN piece noted that the Chiefs have been involved in deals with similar structures recently, "so they know how to do it." Last year, Dee Ford made the move to the San Francisco 49ers, while Frank Clark joined from the Seattle Seahawks.

Since moving to Arrowhead in 2018, Watkins has been a dependable player, with his searing speed and agility giving one of the NFL's best offenses another dangerous edge.

In the 2019 season, he was a regular target for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a decent alternative to ace receiver Tyreek Hill, catching 66 passes in total; five of those came in the Super Bowl win over the 49ers, including a vital 38-yard grab late in the fourth quarter on the game-winning drive.

In the same game, Jones forced the first turnover against the 49ers. Since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2016, he has been an important part of their defensive setup, with his pass-rushing skill proving invaluable.

It would appear unlikely Jones makes any move ahead of the new season, though. According to NFL Network (h/t Jeff Fedotin of Forbes), the Chiefs are likely to use their franchise tag on the 25-year-old.