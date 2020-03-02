Floyd Mayweather Says He Can Teach Deontay Wilder How to Defeat Tyson Fury

Al Bello/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has said he can teach Deontay Wilder how to defeat Tyson Fury in a second rematch for the heavyweight crown.

According to TMZ, Mayweather was asked at an event in Manchester, England, if Wilder can beat the Gypsy King.

Mayweather replied: "If I train him! If I train him, I can teach him how to win!"

Fury stopped Wilder in the second fight between the pair by technical knockout on Feb. 22. in Las Vegas, with the Bronze Bomber suffering the first loss of his career.

