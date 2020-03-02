Tom Brady Reportedly Told Antonio Brown He Wants to Team with Him in 2020

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown only played one game together in New England, but the quarterback has reportedly indicated he's interested in a reunion with Brown this offseason.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Brady has kept in "consistent contact" with Brown, telling him to stay "physically and mentally strong" so they can pair together next season. While those whispers came out of the Brown camp, it would likely indicate Brady is leaning toward leaving New England if true.

Brown likely burned his Patriots bridges after his release by making several references to owner Robert Kraft being arrested for soliciting prostitution.

