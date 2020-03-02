Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: 'Market Is Warming Up' for Saints' Free-Agent QB

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The market for free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is "warming up," according to the latest rumors Pro Football Talk's Peter King heard from combine week.

The 27-year-old produced solid play in the 2019 campaign in relief of New Orleans Saints starter Drew Brees and could be a useful option for a number of teams.

