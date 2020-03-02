Jameis Winston Rumors: QB 'Likely' to Leave Buccaneers in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's unclear where Jameis Winston will play football in 2020, but it's looking increasingly like it won't be in Tampa Bay.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Winston is "likely" to leave the Bucs in free agency, though he could not find a spot where he would land as a starter when speaking to executives at the combine.

Winston is perhaps the most polarizing player on the free-agent market, coming off a season where he led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and was second in touchdown passes (33) but threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions. He was the first player in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

