Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev Bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Set for June 20

Anthony Joshua's upcoming bout with mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was finally made official on Monday, with the date set for June 20.

The WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion announced the date via social media:

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn stated the deal was nearly done in February, but he also called for an immediate unification bout with Tyson Fury after he knocked out Deontay Wilder in their rematch:

Wilder activated a rematch clause inserted in the deal to force a third fight between the two, clearing the path for Joshua to face Pulev.

According to BBC Sport, the bout in London will mark Joshua's first in the United Kingdom since he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in September 2018. AJ was scheduled to fight Pulev in 2017, but the Bulgarian had to pull out with a shoulder injury.

The 38-year-old Pulev carries a record of 28-1, with 14 stoppages. His only defeat came at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. His resume includes wins over British boxers Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury.

Bob Arum likes his chances of pulling off an upset against Joshua:

The 30-year-old Joshua lost his belts and unbeaten record against Andy Ruiz Jr. in an upset in June of 2019 before avenging the defeat in December. He was expected to face either Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk, two mandatory challengers, while Wilder and Fury complete their trilogy.

If Joshua can get past Pulev, the door would be open to a massive unification bout that would also decide the lineal champion.

Hearn believes that's the fight to make, hoping it's Fury who gets past Wilder again:

A bout between the two British heavyweights could well be the biggest in the nation's history, delivering massive numbers at the box office.

Fury already broke the heavyweight gate record in February against Wilder:

None of that matters if Joshua can't beat Pulev in June, however, and while the defending champion will undoubtedly start the fight as the clear favourite, his veteran opponent is no slouch. While the Cobra is not known for his power, he has an excellent jab and a solid chin that have served him well since his lone defeat in 2014.