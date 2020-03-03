Mirandes vs. Real Sociedad: 2020 Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live-Stream Info, Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Sociedad will take a 2-1 lead to Mirandes in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

The San Sebastian outfit have the advantage at the halfway stage of the tie thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Odegaard, although the second-tier team ensured they are within touching distance of their top-flight opponents thanks to Matheus Aias Barrozo Rodrigues' strike.

In front of their own supporters, Mirandes have already beaten Sevilla, Villarreal and Celta Vigo in the Copa this season. They will need another huge performance at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva to advance to a shock final appearance.

Granada or Athletic Bilbao will await the winner in the final on April 18 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. Los Leones hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN Plus (U.S.)

Preview

Here are the highlights from the first leg, as Sociedad edged ahead thanks to Odegaard:

Although Mirandes were beaten in the previous encounter, they will not be too disheartened by the result.

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, the visitors were able to create problems for the La Liga side in the first leg:

Mirandes have also been formidable on home soil in the Copa del Rey. While their stadium has a capacity of less than 6,000, the atmosphere created by the supporters and their proximity to the pitch has unsettled some illustrious names this season.

Matheus has been the danger man for them in the competition this term, with six goals from his six outings. The forward's smart movement and ruthless finishing have caught the eye, and he has been a frequent difference-maker for Mirandes.

Per OptaJose, the 23-year-old has not been daunted when coming up against top-flight opponents this season:

Sociedad are going to be tough for Mirandes to tame, though. While they weren't at their fluid best in the first leg, the Basque side have the firepower to match any team in La Liga at the moment.

In addition to Odegaard and Oyarzabal, they boast the competition's top scorer in Alexander Isak. They also have options beyond that trio, as Adnan Januzaj proved when he hit the winner in the 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Friday:

With Mirandes buoyed by their home support and the fact they need to win to have a hope of progressing, there should be space for La Real's star players to stamp their influence on the contest.

As such, after weathering an early storm from the home side, it's likely Sociedad will be able to exert some control on the game and do enough to progress to the final.

Prediction: Mirandes 1-2 Real Sociedad