NFL Teams That Can Make a Splash in Free Agency to Become Contenders in 2020

Projected 2020 Cap Space: $58.3 million

The Cleveland Browns came into the 2019 season with high expectations, but they fell flat under former head coach Freddie Kitchens en route to a 6-10 record.

Will 2020 be any different with a new staff in place?

Quarterback Baker Mayfield must improve after a disappointing sophomore campaign during which he threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 59.4 percent of his attempts. New head coach Kevin Stefanski can bring over some of the offensive schemes from Minnesota, where he served as a play-caller.

To do that, the Browns will need to improve in the trenches.

In 2019, Cleveland was tied for the NFL's worst average pocket time (2.3 seconds). Mayfield played under constant pressure, as the Browns finished seventh in hurries allowed (65). Meanwhile, Cleveland ball-carriers racked up only 851 yards before contact, which ranked 22nd leaguewide.

Like Mayfield, Kirk Cousins isn't the most athletic quarterback, but he can throw an accurate ball with protection and in play-action design. If the Browns acquire offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who started 35 of 38 games on the left side at Michigan State, or sign a solid starting guard like Ronald Leary, the ground attack could become the focal point of their offense.

Cleveland has an emerging Pro Bowl running back in Nick Chubb, who ranked second leaguewide in rushing yards (1,494) this past season. General manager Andrew Berry plans to attach a tender to running back Kareem Hunt, which gives the Browns a one-two punch like the Vikings had with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in 2019.

As Mayfield develops, the Browns can lean on Chubb and Hunt behind a strong offensive line to move the ball. Although wideout Jarvis Landry's status for opening week is in jeopardy because of hip surgery, defenses will still have to cover wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end David Njoku as well. Using play-action designs, both pass-catchers could have room to work downfield.

Once Landry returns, the Browns would have an offense that can carve up defenses on the ground or through the air with solid pass protection and run blocking for Mayfield and the ball-carriers, respectively. Cleveland's ability to outscore opponents could lead to a playoff berth.