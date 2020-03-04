NFL Teams That Can Make a Splash in Free Agency to Become Contenders in 2020

NFL Teams That Can Make a Splash in Free Agency to Become Contenders in 2020March 4, 2020
Over the past few years, some NFL teams have gone from a sub-.500 record to the playoffs thanks to one strong offeseason. Even though the draft provides the nuts and bolts of a team's future, don't overlook what free agency can do for a club on the cusp of postseason contention.
Last year, the Green Bay Packers made two big free-agent splashes, signing edge-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith to take some of the burden off quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They finished with a better scoring defense (ninth) than offense (15th), and they went 13-3 one year after going 6-9-1.
This offseason, a few teams can improve their short-term outlook with a switch at quarterback. Tom Brady could thrust multiple squads into win-now mode, but other free-agent signal-callers might do the same.
Outside of the Brady sweepstakes, a few teams that narrowly missed the playoffs last year could clinch a spot with one big splash at a position other than quarterback.
Let's take a look at five clubs that fell short of the postseason this past year but have the cap space to change their fortune in 2020.
Cleveland Browns
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $58.3 million
The Cleveland Browns came into the 2019 season with high expectations, but they fell flat under former head coach Freddie Kitchens en route to a 6-10 record.
Will 2020 be any different with a new staff in place?
Quarterback Baker Mayfield must improve after a disappointing sophomore campaign during which he threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 59.4 percent of his attempts. New head coach Kevin Stefanski can bring over some of the offensive schemes from Minnesota, where he served as a play-caller.
To do that, the Browns will need to improve in the trenches.
In 2019, Cleveland was tied for the NFL's worst average pocket time (2.3 seconds). Mayfield played under constant pressure, as the Browns finished seventh in hurries allowed (65). Meanwhile, Cleveland ball-carriers racked up only 851 yards before contact, which ranked 22nd leaguewide.
Like Mayfield, Kirk Cousins isn't the most athletic quarterback, but he can throw an accurate ball with protection and in play-action design. If the Browns acquire offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who started 35 of 38 games on the left side at Michigan State, or sign a solid starting guard like Ronald Leary, the ground attack could become the focal point of their offense.
Cleveland has an emerging Pro Bowl running back in Nick Chubb, who ranked second leaguewide in rushing yards (1,494) this past season. General manager Andrew Berry plans to attach a tender to running back Kareem Hunt, which gives the Browns a one-two punch like the Vikings had with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in 2019.
As Mayfield develops, the Browns can lean on Chubb and Hunt behind a strong offensive line to move the ball. Although wideout Jarvis Landry's status for opening week is in jeopardy because of hip surgery, defenses will still have to cover wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end David Njoku as well. Using play-action designs, both pass-catchers could have room to work downfield.
Once Landry returns, the Browns would have an offense that can carve up defenses on the ground or through the air with solid pass protection and run blocking for Mayfield and the ball-carriers, respectively. Cleveland's ability to outscore opponents could lead to a playoff berth.
Indianapolis Colts
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $86.1 million
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard can make a splash in two ways to push his team into playoff contention.
First, he could upgrade at quarterback—and he doesn't have to focus solely on Tom Brady.
If Brady signs with the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Tannehill will be available. Teddy Bridgewater may hit the open market with Drew Brees now committed to another year with the New Orleans Saints.
According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, the Colts are "vetting" Philip Rivers. The risk-taking 38-year-old signal-caller could have a bounce-back season and give Indianapolis a shot at a division title.
Other than a quarterback, Ballard can target pass-catchers to help incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett. He could pursue veteran wide receivers such as Emmanuel Sanders and Robby Anderson or roll the dice on 2015 first-rounder Breshad Perriman, who had a strong finish to the 2019 season.
The Colts could also target two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper. He's put together consecutive 71-plus catch seasons.
Even with the 30th-ranked passing offense, Indianapolis ranked 16th in scoring thanks to its No. 7-ranked ground attack and a solid offensive line. The Colts went 7-9 and battled for a postseason berth late in the 2019 season.
If the Colts can elevate their passing game to balance the offense, they would have a more well-rounded squad capable of finishing the season on a strong note rather than losing five of their final six outings. To move the ball, Brissett needs more than wideout T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle, who averages only nine yards per catch for his career.
Los Angeles Chargers
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $51.8 million
The Los Angeles Chargers plan to join the Tom Brady sweepstakes, per NFL Network's Michael Silver.
Los Angeles has solid weapons with wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the perimeter. General manager Tom Telesco could re-sign running back Melvin Gordon III or tight end Hunter Henry and match any offer for restricted free agent tailback Austin Ekeler to retain even more offensive firepower.
With Brady and those offensive playmakers, Los Angeles would become a playoff contender. The Chargers have the No. 6 overall pick, so they can acquire a top offensive tackle to strengthen their five-man front line.
While Tyrod Taylor is in consideration for the starting job, he hasn't served as a primary starter since 2017.
Taylor and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn have a shared history with the Buffalo Bills between 2015 and 2016. The former served as the lead signal-caller in both campaigns. The latter originally coached the running backs, later replaced Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator and ultimately became the interim head coach for a week following Rex Ryan's dismissal in late December 2016.
During the 2018 offseason, the Bills traded Taylor to the Browns. He suffered a concussion in a Week 3 game against the New York Jets and never regained the starting job. Cleveland's offense moved more efficiently with Baker Mayfield under center for the remainder of that campaign.
If the Chargers miss on Brady, Ryan Tannehill could become a free-agent option if the Patriots signal-caller signs with the Titans. The 2019 Comeback Player of the Year would be a clear upgrade over Taylor.
Los Angeles fielded a top-six defense in yards allowed last season, and that was without star safety Derwin James (stress fracture in right foot) for 11 games. The Chargers are potentially a serviceable quarterback away from a double-digit-win season and playoff games in January.
Las Vegas Raiders
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $51.6 million
Quarterback Derek Carr has a somewhat uncertain short-term future with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders will pursue Tom Brady if he hits the open market, but Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston doesn't see Las Vegas aggressively targeting the six-time Super Bowl champion.
"Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden, I was told, isn't going to cold-shoulder Brady if the quarterback's people reach out, but the team isn't planning to give great chase," Curran wrote.
Right now, all signs point to Carr staying under center for the Raiders in 2020. Based on that premise, Las Vegas needs to make a big splash at wide receiver or on defense.
The free-agent market won't feature any No. 1 wide receivers outside of Amari Cooper, who wasn't happy with the Raiders, per Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo Sports.
Vegas could target wideout Emmanuel Sanders, who might be on the way out if the San Francisco 49ers re-sign defensive lineman Arik Armstead. The Niners are projected to have only $17.9 million in cap space, which could prevent them from re-signing Sanders if Armstead returns.
Last year, the Raiders had limited production from their wide receiver corps. Antonio Brown asked for his release before Week 1. Tyrell Williams played through a severe case of plantar fasciitis. They signed JJ Nelson and Ryan Grant and acquired Zay Jones from the Buffalo Bills in October, but none of the three caught more than 20 passes.
Sanders isn't a dynamic No. 1 wideout who dominates games, but he has eclipsed 65 catches and 865 yards in each of the last two seasons. The 32-year-old is still a crisp route-runner who can play all three wideout positions, which is something Gruden would appreciate.
In 2019, the Raiders didn't have a single wide receiver log 50 catches or 660 receiving yards. Sanders can break through that threshold as a reliable lead target. He has a catch rate at or above 68 percent in each of the last two seasons.
The Raiders ranked 11th in total yards this past season. Adding Sanders could help the offense avoid struggles down the stretch. The Raiders failed to score more than 21 points in six of their final seven games last year, but they could turn into a playoff contender by going 9-7 rather than 7-9.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $85 million
Peter King of NBC Sports thinks it's "likely" the Buccaneers move on from quarterback Jameis Winston, but ESPN's Jenna Laine tweeted, "I wouldn't go this far." However, Laine revealed coaches and front-office members have a "level of frustration" with Winston's turnovers, and the team will weigh its options.
Even with Winston's mistakes, the Buccaneers offense ranked third in both total yards and points scored. However, the pass defense couldn't stop anyone, ranking 30th for yards allowed.
Tampa Bay has a promising trio of cornerbacks in Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis. The former led the team in interceptions (three), and the latter two combined for 36 pass breakups in 2019. However, the secondary needs a ball-hawking safety.
Anthony Harris, Tre Boston, Damarious Randall or Ha Ha Clinton-Dix could vastly improve the Buccaneers secondary, taking some pressure off the offense. All four of these safeties have multiple seasons with at least three interceptions.
Fresh off a 2019 season in which he tied for the league lead with six interceptions, Harris will likely cost the most on the open market. However, he's worth the investment for a defense that could use an experienced playmaker at the position.
Otherwise, Boston, Randall and Clinton-Dix might be available for less than $10 million annually. One of them could turn into a steal with high production on the back end of the defense.
The Buccaneers can use the franchise tag to retain 2019 sack leader Shaquil Barrett. According to general manager Jason Licht, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh also wants to return. He would help keep the league's No. 1 run defense intact.
If the front office lands a free safety to elevate this developing defensive unit, the Buccaneers would have an accumulation of playmakers capable of improving on a 7-9 season. They could take a step forward with or without Winston.
Projected 2020 cap space courtesy of Spotrac.