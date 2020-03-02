What's Next for Jon Moxley, Cody and AEW on the Road to Double or Nothing 2020?

0 of 4

Photo via AEW

All Elite Wrestling succeeded once again with their Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday night, but fans are looking past this week's episode of Dynamite and are shifting their focus to the 2020 edition of Double or Nothing on May 23.

With major shows highlighted by the culmination of storylines—what a novel concept, huh?—questions have been raised about what's next for top stars in the company, such as Cody and new AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

After one of the wildest nights in recent wrestling history, there are high hopes and even higher expectations for what AEW books coming out Revolution.

Here is what fans can expect from the top names on the card.