What's Next for Jon Moxley, Cody and AEW on the Road to Double or Nothing 2020?March 2, 2020
All Elite Wrestling succeeded once again with their Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday night, but fans are looking past this week's episode of Dynamite and are shifting their focus to the 2020 edition of Double or Nothing on May 23.
With major shows highlighted by the culmination of storylines—what a novel concept, huh?—questions have been raised about what's next for top stars in the company, such as Cody and new AEW world champion Jon Moxley.
After one of the wildest nights in recent wrestling history, there are high hopes and even higher expectations for what AEW books coming out Revolution.
Here is what fans can expect from the top names on the card.
What's Next for Jon Moxley?
When Jon Moxley made the jump from WWE to AEW, his rise to the world title felt like an inevitability. Thankfully, the company didn’t rush the story, and the result was the ideal culmination to a nearly perfectly executed program.
Now with Jericho heading on tour with Fozzy, Moxley is the top dog on Dynamite.
Now he needs a new challenger. Of all the heels on the card who could represent the toughest challenge from an in-ring and promo perspective, MJF deserves the opportunity after defeating Cody.
MJF has blossomed into one of the most despicable heels in the business, and crowds love to hate him. Add in the unparalleled popularity of Moxley, and the resulting feud would create pandemonium in the ring and excitement in the stands.
Moxley vs. MJF is money.
What's Next for Cody?
Since AEW's inception, no wrestler has flourished as much as Cody, and his feud against MJF proved he is worthy of being a top star in the business.
While a loss to MJF is a step back in the short term, it gives Cody more sympathy with the fans and provides him with a chance to move on to something new. One of the most exciting possible options would be a series of battles against PAC.
He had a great showing against Orange Cassidy and took Kenny Omega to his limits on Dynamite, but he needs that definitive storyline to highlight his entire repertoire. As a disgruntled employee, The Bastard should attack an executive vice president like Cody.
The long-term storytelling could lead to a trilogy of matches between the two men, ultimately culminating with Pac going over. Not only would it strengthen The Bastard's character, but it would also provide Cody with another loss to fuel a possible heel turn down the road.
What's Next for Nyla Rose?
One of the hottest stars in wrestling in 2020 is Nyla Rose. With a championship around her waist and a first successful title defense under her belt, she will have to refocus for her next challenger.
Rose should look no further than Hikaru Shida.
Shida hasn’t taken a pinfall loss since December against Kris Statlander and has earned four wins on Dynamite and AEW Dark, making her one of the top contenders in the women’s division.
While Rose has participated in several entertaining bouts, she hasn't meshed well with every challenger. On the other hand, Shida has put on excellent matches no matter who the opponent is and would do the same with the women's champion.
With a focus on wrestling in the women's division, Rose squaring off against Shida is ideal while AEW bides its time with a new heel in Britt Baker.
What's Next for Kenny Omega and Adam Page?
After one of the greatest tag team matches in wrestling history—not hyperbole—fans are wondering what could follow one of the wildest feuds and blow-off matches in AEW.
With rumors surrounding Matt Hardy's possible signing and affiliation with the Dark Order, the hope is that house Hardy would arrive and immediately make an impact on the top of the card.
Kenny Omega and Adam Page continue to tease tension, and the divisive nature of the Dark Order could be the final straw that drives the team apart and costs them the championships.
With Hardy producing the Final Deletion-esque videos that made fans fall in love all over again, this storyline could be the best in all of wrestling.
Omega and Page are already red hot, but adding Hardy and the Dark Order would cause a spike in interest for the show and a surge of creative thinking that has been stifled for too long by WWE.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode (some language NSFW).