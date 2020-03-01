Javelin Guidry Runs 4.29 40-Yard Dash, Benches 21 Reps at 2020 NFL Combine

Javelin Guidry Runs 4.29 40-Yard Dash, Benches 21 Reps at 2020 NFL CombineMarch 2, 2020
Let March 1, 2020, forever be remembered as Javelin Guidry Day in Indianapolis.
The Utah defensive back impressed at the NFL combine Sunday by completing the 40-yard dash with an official time of 4.29 seconds before benching 225 pounds 21 times:
ESPN's Jeff Legwold relayed that Guidry came up 0.01 seconds short of the fastest time by a defensive back since 2006. Jalen Myrick ran a 4.28 in 2017, matching DeMarcus Van Dyke's 2011 time. The combine record for the 40-yard dash is still John Ross III's 4.22 seconds from 2017.
However, he made history anyway:
"I ran track just to get faster for football," Guidry said earlier this week, per Legwold. "My dad put me in it at a young age. I obviously succeeded in it in Texas, winning the state championship, and in [California], running a 10.13 and winning the state championship, as well. ... He just wanted me to get faster for football, but it's a blessing to be able to run that sport. But football's my main sport."
Guidry earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a junior last season while appearing in all of the Utes' 14 games. He recorded 48 tackles, according to Utah's official website.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded Guidry as a 5.46 prospect, categorizing him as a priority free agent after the draft.
