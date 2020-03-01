Javelin Guidry Runs 4.29 40-Yard Dash, Benches 21 Reps at 2020 NFL Combine

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 2, 2020

Utah defensive back Javelin K. Guidry runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Let March 1, 2020, forever be remembered as Javelin Guidry Day in Indianapolis.

The Utah defensive back impressed at the NFL combine Sunday by completing the 40-yard dash with an official time of 4.29 seconds before benching 225 pounds 21 times:

ESPN's Jeff Legwold relayed that Guidry came up 0.01 seconds short of the fastest time by a defensive back since 2006. Jalen Myrick ran a 4.28 in 2017, matching DeMarcus Van Dyke's 2011 time. The combine record for the 40-yard dash is still John Ross III's 4.22 seconds from 2017.

However, he made history anyway:

"I ran track just to get faster for football," Guidry said earlier this week, per Legwold. "My dad put me in it at a young age. I obviously succeeded in it in Texas, winning the state championship, and in [California], running a 10.13 and winning the state championship, as well. ... He just wanted me to get faster for football, but it's a blessing to be able to run that sport. But football's my main sport."

Guidry earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a junior last season while appearing in all of the Utes' 14 games. He recorded 48 tackles, according to Utah's official website

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded Guidry as a 5.46 prospect, categorizing him as a priority free agent after the draft.

