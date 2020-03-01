Patrick Mahomes 'Optimistic' About Chiefs' Contract Extension: 'It'll Get Done'

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is going to get a monster contract extension. It's only a matter of when.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he believes he'll come to an agreement with the team during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

"I'm optimistic just to be able to be a Kansas City Chief for a long time. I think the best thing about this team and this organization is they handle things the right way and they do things the right way. And so, for me, obviously I'm optimistic of getting that contract and extending my time in Kansas City. But I'm just gonna go about being who I am, just like I have since the beginning, since I was the backup until now. And that's to go out there, love this game, treat people the right way, and all that stuff handles itself."

Mahomes is under contract through the 2020 season ($2.7 million), and the Chiefs will assuredly pick up his fifth-year option for 2021. But he's in line to sign the richest contract extension in NFL history beyond that.

At just 24 years old, Mahomes has already won a league MVP award, a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP in his first three seasons. For his career, he's thrown for 9,412 yards, 76 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions, completing 65.9 percent of his passes during the regular season.

The Chiefs aren't going to let a player of that caliber who hasn't even hit his peak yet ever leave Kansas City if they can help it. And general manager Brett Veach expressed confidence the two sides would eventually find common ground, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk:

"I think the cool thing about Pat and his agent is they realize he's gonna make a lot of money, no one operates in the sense of taking the extreme team discount, but Pat is also very cognizant of wanting to be in a place like Kansas City and win a lot of Super Bowls. There are some things to help the team to make sure there's always talent around him. It'll take time, it'll get done."

Still, Mahomes is in a position to set records with his next deal. To be so accomplished at such a young age is rare. Only three players have ever thrown for 50 or more touchdowns in a single season: Peyton Manning (55), Tom Brady (50) and Mahomes (50). That's Hall of Fame company, and Mahomes accomplished the feat in his first year as a starter.

Given his impressive arm strength, athleticism and decision-making, the sky is truly the limit for just how good Mahomes might become. He very well could finish his career as one of the greats alongside Manning and Brady.

And that means he's going to get paid in record-setting terms.