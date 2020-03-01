Pelicans' JJ Redick out at Least 2 Weeks; Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 21: JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Moda Center on February 21, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Sunday that JJ Redick will be out at least two weeks after suffering a left hamstring strain in the team's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Doctors will re-evaluate Redick in a couple of weeks to determine a timetable for his return to the court.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

