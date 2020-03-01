Pelicans' JJ Redick out at Least 2 Weeks; Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Sunday that JJ Redick will be out at least two weeks after suffering a left hamstring strain in the team's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Doctors will re-evaluate Redick in a couple of weeks to determine a timetable for his return to the court.

