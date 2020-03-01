Browns Rumors: Rashard Higgins to Test FA; CLE Want WR Back 'At the Right Price'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are open to re-signing Rashard Higgins "at the right price," according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Browns officials met with Higgins' agent at the NFL Scouting Combine, at which time the team indicated its willingness to bring the veteran receiver back. However, Higgins "expects to hit the free-agent market."

The 25-year-old was limited to 10 games in 2019, catching only four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. It was an underwhelming return following an encouraging 2018 campaign, when he had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four scores.

An MCL sprain kept Higgins out for a stretch, and head coach Freddie Kitchens had to downplay any friction between himself and the fourth-year wideout.

"I think you guys are trying to make a big problem with me and Hig," Kitchens told reporters in December. "Hig goes out, does his job and does his work. You have to make a decision. Hig should play some, and we will see where it goes, but there is no problem with me and Hig."

Higgins' usage says otherwise, considering he played a total of 141 snaps after recovering from his ACL injury, per Pro Football Reference.

Kitchens' firing and the hiring of Kevin Stefanski allows Higgins to have a clean slate in Cleveland. He might question how much bigger his role can be with the Browns, however.

He has to contend with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. for targets, while Kareem Hunt emerged as a regular option for Baker Mayfield in the second half of the season. General manager Andrew Berry also spoke positively of tight end David Njoku to head off any rumors about Njoku's long-term future.

Higgins might relish the opportunity to start fresh on a new team, one where he can be more of a focal point in the passing game.