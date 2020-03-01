No. 10 Creighton Upset by Unranked St. John's in Blowout Loss

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

After an upset-filled Saturday across college basketball, St. John's continued the trend Sunday by surprising No. 10 Creighton with a 91-71 home win Sunday.

The Red Storm were red hot in this one, shooting 14-of-22 from three-point range to pull out the victory. Greg Williams Jr. was especially on fire while finishing 7-of-10 from beyond the arc on his way to 21 points.

The sophomore was a 27.9 percent outside shooter entering the day.

Rasheem Dunn also had a big performance with 19 points and 10 assists to help St. John's (15-14, 4-12) earn its biggest home win of the season. It was the first win over a top-10 team at Carnesecca Arena since 1975, per the FS1 broadcast.

Creighton (22-7, 11-5) had been the hottest team in the Big East with five straight wins but saw its NCAA tournament resume take a hit with the blowout loss.

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Creighton could have moved up to a No. 2 seed with a win but instead wasted the opportunity.

The Blue Jays also became the fifth top-10 team to lose since Saturday and the fourth defeat against an unranked opponent.

Damien Jefferson found success inside for the visiting team with 20 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-9 from the field. However, the rest of the squad combined to shoot 29.3 percent from the field and 4-of-27 from three-point range, a major disappointment for one of the top offensive teams in college basketball.

Of course, the defense was more of an issue after allowing St. John's to shoot 55 percent from the field.

The two sides were locked in a close battle for much of the game with the Red Storm only holding a four-point lead with eight minutes left. This was until a 17-1 run helped turn the score into a blowout, featuring a lot of Williams from deep:

Though St. John's had struggled with consistency this year, the team has good wins on the resume to help build for the future.

The squad will close the year with more difficult games against Butler and Marquette. Creighton has a pair of home games against Georgetown and Seton Hall.

The Blue Jays could also be a team to watch in the NCAA tournament, but the latest loss will make it more difficult to win a Big East title. Seton Hall now has a two-game lead for first place and can clinch with a home win over Villanova Wednesday.