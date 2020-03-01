Deontay Wilder Officially Exercises Tyson Fury Rematch Clause After TKO Loss

Al Bello/Getty Images

There will be a third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder after the latter exercised his right to a rematch with the man who stopped him in the seventh round in Las Vegas in February.

Promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum confirmed on Sunday that both fighters will go ahead with the trilogy bout for the WBC Heavyweight title:

Arum informed Ringside Reporter (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold): "Wilder and his representatives formally notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch and are going forward. It's going to happen in the summer, before the Olympics. Middle of July."



Wilder has moved quickly to ensure he will get back in the ring with Fury, affording the 34-year-old the chance to make amends after events in Las Vegas. Wilder's corner team threw in the towel with their fighter getting relentlessly worked over by Fury.

While the decision sparked controversy, Wilder subsequently opted to retain co-trainer Mark Breland, the man who threw in the towel. Wilder explained his thinking to ESPN's Dan Rafael: "I'm a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night—if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield. But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the (trilogy fight)."

Breland had made the call after watching Fury send Wilder tumbling twice at the MGM Grand. Fury was also picking Wilder off with precise and piercing left jabs that left his opponents' defenses in tatters.

Fury was systematic and surgical in taking Wilder apart, leaving him bloodied in several places. The first career defeat for Wilder also ended his five-year ownership of the title.

His explanation for the loss, blaming it on heavy ring attire weighing 40 pounds worn during his walk on, didn't impress many. Among them, Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told TalkSport's Jim White (h/t Michael Benson): "I thought it was a wind-up. He's obviously got the worst PR team in history."

Hearn had been touting a unification fight between Joshua and Fury for the various heavyweight titles. He said "everyone is combined to try and make it happen and talks are already under way," per Michael Pearlman of BBC Sport Wales.

However, Hearn has since provided details on Joshua's next opponent:

The caveat of Fury winning again is significant because the first fight with Wilder ended in a draw in December 2018. It's best remembered for the stunning 12th-round knockdown of Fury, who took two clean shots from Wilder, but still managed to beat the count and see out the fight.

Wilder can't match Fury's skill and versatility as a boxer, but few can handle the Bronze Bomber's awesome punching power, particularly from his right hand.

If Fury does win again, Arum believes he will be going against IBF contender Kubrat Pulev to unify the belts. Top Rank CEO Arum is convinced "Pulev will knock out Joshua like Fury knocked out Wilder. I will look at a Pulev-Fury fight to unify the belts at the end of the year," per BBC Sport.

Whatever happens, the Fury and Wilder trilogy has captured the imaginations of fight fans on a global level like few heavyweight bouts have in recent years. It's been the boost the division has needed, and with Joshua and Pulev waiting in the wings, bigger and better things will await the ultimate winner.