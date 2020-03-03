2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

1 of 8

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Last Team In: Utah State Aggies (23-8, NET: 38, KenPom: 42, SOS: 119)

While a regular-season-ending win over New Mexico wouldn't have made Utah State a stone-cold lock for the tournament, the Aggies would have been in excellent shape. Instead, they lost by a deuce and are likely to end up in the NIT once the conference tournaments produce a couple of bid thieves and/or surging bubble teams.

Even if the Aggies get to the MWC championship before losing to San Diego State for a third time, it won't do much to help their case. The best they can do up until that point would be wins over New Mexico and Nevada. The former is firmly in Quadrant 3, and the latter is near the bottom of Quadrant 2.

I'm not prepared to say "automatic bid or bust" for Utah State, but it's definitely "automatic bid or pray for a lot of help."

Second-to-Last In: Rhode Island Rams (20-8, NET: 51, KenPom: 55, SOS: 69)

We spend a lot of time focusing on Quadrant 1 wins and Quadrant 3/4 losses because those are the easiest to point to as noteworthy lines in the sand. But if you're trying to figure out how we could have Rhode Island in and Richmond out—when the former lost a home game to the latter in the only regular-season meeting—you'll have to take a gander at oft-forgotten Quadrant 2.

Both A-10 teams have a home win over VCU and a home loss to Saint Louis in that quadrant, but Richmond's only other Q2 game was a road loss to St. Bonaventure. Rhode Island won that game, as well as home games against Alabama, Providence and Davidson and a respectable neutral-site contest against North Texas. That gives URI a 7-7 record against the top two quadrants while Richmond is just 4-6.

That said, if Rhode Island doesn't win the home game against Dayton on Wednesday night, the projected A-10 semifinal between the Rams and Spiders will likely determine which one (if either) makes the NCAA tournament.

Third-to-Last In: UCLA Bruins (19-11, NET: 76, KenPom: 80, SOS: 58)

While many are throwing in UCLA as a projected auto bid now that it has moved into first place in the Pac-12 tournament, I don't operate that way. For me, the projected auto bid goes to the best team in the conference according to NET and KenPom. Those are the predictive metrics, after all.

But with six Quadrant 1 wins, how could we not start taking the Bruins seriously as an at-large candidate? Aside from sub-.500 Minnesota, every other team with at least five such victories is in the projected field.

The big problem for UCLA is the NET ranking, which can largely be attributed to the fact that nine of its 11 losses were by double digits. Hard to bounce back from that, but the Bruins have done their darnedest with wins in 11 of their last 13 games. If they win at USC on Saturday and at least show up in the Pac-12 tournament, that might do the trick.

Fourth-to-Last In: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, NET: 34, KenPom: 32, SOS: 43)

Rutgers has lost seven consecutive games away from home (all Quadrant 1) by a combined margin of just 34 points. The Scarlet Knights have been so close to finally getting that elusive quality road win, but they keep coming up short. And this week's one-point loss at Penn State was the most painful of them all.

At the beginning of February, it looked like they were almost certain to go dancing. But a 2-6 record has brought Rutgers down to the bubble with two brutal games remaining (vs. Maryland, at Purdue). Lose them both and the Scarlet Knights will likely be going to the NIT. Go 1-1 and they'll be right back in this vicinity in advance of the Big Ten tournament.

Current projections suggest they'll be the No. 9 seed facing Michigan in their first game of that tournament, which is anything but an easy win. Rutgers might need it, though.

Fifth-to-Last In: Stanford Cardinal (20-9, NET: 28, KenPom: 35, SOS: 96)

Stanford got a much-needed win over Colorado on Sunday night, adding to a list that previously consisted of victories over Oregon and Oklahoma and not much else.

Back in mid-February, when we set tournament odds for each of the Bracket Matrix's bubble teams, Stanford was the third team out and was given the mandate to go at least 4-2 the rest of the way. The Cardinal are 4-0 thus far on that journey and have improved their standing significantly. They now have five Quadrant 1 wins to go along with impressive metrics.

If they lose the next two at Oregon State and Oregon, though, they could fall right back into the bubble danger zone.