2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68March 3, 2020
2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
For the seventh consecutive week, our projected No. 1 seeds for the 2020 men's NCAA tournament are Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga and San Diego State. With the way most of the projected No. 2 and No. 3 seeds have been stubbing their collective toe over the past few weeks, that seems unlikely to change with less than two weeks remaining until Selection Sunday.
As far as the bubble is concerned, looking at resumes is starting to feel like an interminable eye exam. However, instead of choosing one of two equally blurry options, it's more like making 10 undesirable choices from a pool of 30.
Translation: The door is still wide open for off-the-radar teams to play their way into the NCAA tournament with a strong showing in these final 10 days or so.
Take St. John's, for example. The Red Storm aren't anywhere close to the bubble, but they have four wins over projected tournament teams (Creighton, West Virginia, Arizona and Providence), no horrendous losses, regular-season games remaining against Butler and Marquette and several big opportunities in the Big East tournament. They're 4-12 in their last 16, so a hot streak is unlikely. However, there's still a path to an at-large bid there.
There are plenty of others like that, so we are far from finished.
But if the NCAA tournament started today, this is what it might look like.
For each of the four regions, we'll discuss one team in much better shape than it was one week ago and another that—though still in position to dance—isn't as good as we once thought.
Before that, we'll start with the bubble, like we always do. And after the region-by-region breakdown, there will be an explanation of why the No. 1 seeds are ranked in the order that they are. At the end is a list of overall seeds by conference as a handy reference guide.
Last 5 In
Last Team In: Utah State Aggies (23-8, NET: 38, KenPom: 42, SOS: 119)
While a regular-season-ending win over New Mexico wouldn't have made Utah State a stone-cold lock for the tournament, the Aggies would have been in excellent shape. Instead, they lost by a deuce and are likely to end up in the NIT once the conference tournaments produce a couple of bid thieves and/or surging bubble teams.
Even if the Aggies get to the MWC championship before losing to San Diego State for a third time, it won't do much to help their case. The best they can do up until that point would be wins over New Mexico and Nevada. The former is firmly in Quadrant 3, and the latter is near the bottom of Quadrant 2.
I'm not prepared to say "automatic bid or bust" for Utah State, but it's definitely "automatic bid or pray for a lot of help."
Second-to-Last In: Rhode Island Rams (20-8, NET: 51, KenPom: 55, SOS: 69)
We spend a lot of time focusing on Quadrant 1 wins and Quadrant 3/4 losses because those are the easiest to point to as noteworthy lines in the sand. But if you're trying to figure out how we could have Rhode Island in and Richmond out—when the former lost a home game to the latter in the only regular-season meeting—you'll have to take a gander at oft-forgotten Quadrant 2.
Both A-10 teams have a home win over VCU and a home loss to Saint Louis in that quadrant, but Richmond's only other Q2 game was a road loss to St. Bonaventure. Rhode Island won that game, as well as home games against Alabama, Providence and Davidson and a respectable neutral-site contest against North Texas. That gives URI a 7-7 record against the top two quadrants while Richmond is just 4-6.
That said, if Rhode Island doesn't win the home game against Dayton on Wednesday night, the projected A-10 semifinal between the Rams and Spiders will likely determine which one (if either) makes the NCAA tournament.
Third-to-Last In: UCLA Bruins (19-11, NET: 76, KenPom: 80, SOS: 58)
While many are throwing in UCLA as a projected auto bid now that it has moved into first place in the Pac-12 tournament, I don't operate that way. For me, the projected auto bid goes to the best team in the conference according to NET and KenPom. Those are the predictive metrics, after all.
But with six Quadrant 1 wins, how could we not start taking the Bruins seriously as an at-large candidate? Aside from sub-.500 Minnesota, every other team with at least five such victories is in the projected field.
The big problem for UCLA is the NET ranking, which can largely be attributed to the fact that nine of its 11 losses were by double digits. Hard to bounce back from that, but the Bruins have done their darnedest with wins in 11 of their last 13 games. If they win at USC on Saturday and at least show up in the Pac-12 tournament, that might do the trick.
Fourth-to-Last In: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, NET: 34, KenPom: 32, SOS: 43)
Rutgers has lost seven consecutive games away from home (all Quadrant 1) by a combined margin of just 34 points. The Scarlet Knights have been so close to finally getting that elusive quality road win, but they keep coming up short. And this week's one-point loss at Penn State was the most painful of them all.
At the beginning of February, it looked like they were almost certain to go dancing. But a 2-6 record has brought Rutgers down to the bubble with two brutal games remaining (vs. Maryland, at Purdue). Lose them both and the Scarlet Knights will likely be going to the NIT. Go 1-1 and they'll be right back in this vicinity in advance of the Big Ten tournament.
Current projections suggest they'll be the No. 9 seed facing Michigan in their first game of that tournament, which is anything but an easy win. Rutgers might need it, though.
Fifth-to-Last In: Stanford Cardinal (20-9, NET: 28, KenPom: 35, SOS: 96)
Stanford got a much-needed win over Colorado on Sunday night, adding to a list that previously consisted of victories over Oregon and Oklahoma and not much else.
Back in mid-February, when we set tournament odds for each of the Bracket Matrix's bubble teams, Stanford was the third team out and was given the mandate to go at least 4-2 the rest of the way. The Cardinal are 4-0 thus far on that journey and have improved their standing significantly. They now have five Quadrant 1 wins to go along with impressive metrics.
If they lose the next two at Oregon State and Oregon, though, they could fall right back into the bubble danger zone.
First 5 Out
First Team Out: North Carolina State Wolfpack (18-12, NET: 55, KenPom: 53, SOS: 71)
NC State stopped the bleeding with Saturday's come-from-behind victory over Pittsburgh but was unable to bounce back into the projected field, blowing a big opportunity at Duke on Monday night. It has one game remaining at home against Wake Forest, but that won't do anything to help matters. The Wolfpack definitely need to win it to avoid falling further out of the field, though.
It's going to be a similar story early in the ACC tournament. They're going to end up somewhere in the range of a No. 5-9 seed, which means a second-round game against an opponent not in the projected field. The best they can hope for is a neutral-site game against Notre Dame, which is still just a Quadrant 2 game.
We'll see what transpires elsewhere around the country, but NC State might need to reach the ACC semifinals by knocking off one of Louisville, Florida State, Duke or Virginia in the quarters.
Second Team Out: Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, NET: 53, KenPom: 44, SOS: 10)
It's not a surprise that Cincinnati lost at Houston on Sunday, but that was a big missed opportunity. The Bearcats are now 2-6 against Quadrant 1 with four Quadrant 3 losses. Every resume on the bubble has major warts, but that 2-1 ratio of bad losses to quality wins is hard to ignore.
Cincinnati has two absolutely-must-win games remaining against South Florida and Temple. The Bearcats could still play their way in with a decent run in the American conference tournament, but only if they win those two. Otherwise, it's auto or bust.
Third Team Out: Richmond Spiders (22-7, NET: 48, KenPom: 50, SOS: 93)
The Spiders rebounded from their loss to St. Bonaventure with consecutive wins over George Washington and Massachusetts, but those Quadrant 3 results did nothing to move the needle. And they didn't get enough help from the rest of the bubble to gain any ground.
Wins over Davidson and Duquesne this week would be marginally more impressive, though, and would lock Richmond in for the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament, for whatever that's worth. It's going to be a tightrope walk to the finish line.
Fourth Team Out: Purdue Boilermakers (15-14, NET: 35, KenPom: 25, SOS: 47)
Purdue picked up a much-needed home win over Indiana this week, moving back above .500 and finishing off a season sweep of a loathed rival. It didn't do much to improve the Boilermakers' resume, but it does keep them in the conversation.
If they win their final two games (at Iowa, vs. Rutgers), it'll be hard to justify leaving them out. Their metrics are great, that would give them 10 wins against the top two quadrants, and we've seen a 15-loss team receive an at-large bid in each of the last three years.
But for that to happen, they need to win at Iowa. Given how good the Hawkeyes have been at home and how poorly the Boilermakers have played outside of West Lafayette, that's unlikely at best.
Fifth Team Out: Texas Longhorns (18-11, NET: 59, KenPom: 54, SOS: 38)
Remember when we all decided John Beilein was going to replace Shaka Smart shortly after Texas misses the NCAA tournament for the third time in four years? The Longhorns are 4-0 since those speculations started swirling, including big wins over West Virginia and Texas Tech this week to storm back into the mix for a bid.
If they're able to keep the good times rolling and beat Oklahoma (road) and Oklahoma State (home) this week, that might be enough. A loss in either game would keep Texas on the outside looking in when the Big 12 tournament begins.
Also Worth Mentioning: SEC Whac-A-Mole
Alabama Crimson Tide (16-13, NET: 42, KenPom: 48, SOS: 17)
Arkansas Razorbacks (18-11, NET: 47, KenPom: 47, SOS: 28)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, NET: 52, KenPom: 49, SOS: 57)
South Carolina Gamecocks (17-12, NET: 65, KenPom: 73, SOS: 63)
Tennessee Volunteers (16-13, NET: 69, KenPom: 67, SOS: 33)
The SEC has three teams solidly in (Kentucky, Auburn and LSU), a fourth in good shape (Florida) and then a large tier of five teams hoping to sneak in with a strong finish.
Of the bunch, Tennessee has the worst resume but the best opportunities remaining, playing at Kentucky on Tuesday followed by a home game against Auburn on Saturday. Alabama is in the opposite boat with the best resume and a joke of a schedule yet to come (vs. Vanderbilt, at Missouri). But each of the five has a reasonable chance to play its way into the field.
I have no earthly idea which one gets the job done, but it's a fair assumption that one of these five will get to put on dancing shoes.
East Region (New York City)
Sacramento, California
No. 1 San Diego State vs. No. 16 Winthrop
No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech
Tampa, Florida
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Akron
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State
Albany, New York
No. 3 Villanova vs. No. 14 Wright State
No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Rhode Island/Utah State
Cleveland, Ohio
No. 2 Dayton vs. No. 15 South Dakota State
No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 Xavier
Noteworthy Riser: Virginia Cavaliers (Up one seed line)
Virginia won a pair of games this week that came right down to the wire. Kihei Clark broke a 53-53 tie at Virginia Tech with a game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining, followed by a 52-50 victory over Duke in which Jay Huff blocked 10 shots and Tre Jones missed what would have been the winning shot at the buzzer.
What else is new for the Cardiac Cavaliers, though?
Of their past 12 games, two have gone to overtime, and nine others were decided by seven points or fewer. That's evidently UVA's comfort zone because it has gone 10-2 during that stretch, skyrocketing from out of the projected field to a mortal lock for the NCAA tournament.
That propensity for playing in close games—not to mention losses to Boston College, Syracuse, NC State and South Carolina—has kept Virginia's metrics in the bubble range. The Cavaliers are still just No. 50 in the NET. But they might climb up a couple more seed lines if they can close out the regular season with two more wins over Miami and Louisville.
Noteworthy Slider: West Virginia Mountaineers (Down three seed lines)
With a not-so-honorable mention to Duke for dropping from a No. 2 to a No. 4 seed, the biggest free-faller of the week is West Virginia.
In retrospect, the Mountaineers should have been seeded lower in last Tuesday's projection. I had them at No. 15 overall in advance of Monday night's game against Texas, assuming they would be able to defeat a Longhorns squad that they pummeled in mid-January (97-59). But when the 'Eers lost, I merely slid them down one spot on the overall seed list. They deserved more of a punishment than that.
Fortunately—well, not for West Virginia—Saturday's 73-62 home loss to Oklahoma opened the door for some serious recalibrating. The Mountaineers have now lost six out of seven since the selection committee had them at No. 8 in the Top 16 reveal Feb. 8, and they have not beaten a projected tournament team since Jan. 11.
The first three losses (at Oklahoma, vs. Kansas, at Baylor) were plenty forgivable. But the current three-game losing streak that started at TCU has exposed West Virginia as an anemic offense ripe for a first-round exit from the NCAA tournament. If the losing continues this week at Iowa State and vs. Baylor, there will be legitimate questions about whether the 'Eers even deserve to dance.
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
Omaha, Nebraska
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/North Carolina A&T
No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 USC
Spokane, Washington
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Louisiana Tech
No. 5 BYU vs. No. 12 Yale
Cleveland, Ohio
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Arizona State
St. Louis, Missouri
No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 15 UC Irvine
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Indiana
Noteworthy Riser: USC Trojans (New to the Field)
A Sunday night loss to Utah bumped the Trojans to the wrong side of last week's cut line, putting them in the position of likely needing to win at least two of their final three regular-season games to enter the Pac-12 tournament in good shape for a bid.
They opted to get both of those wins out of the way immediately, sweeping the home games against Arizona and Arizona State by a combined margin of 19 points.
Neither game was an offensive clinic by any stretch of the imagination, and USC's dreadful adjusted offensive efficiency—No. 134 on KenPom—is a big reason why its predictive metrics haven't looked great for most of the season. But the Trojans suffocated both the Wildcats and the Sun Devils on the defensive end of the floor, allowing a combined 109 points in 137 possessions.
USC is now 17-1 when holding the opposition below 70 points. It is leaps and bounds better on that end of the floor than it was for the first six seasons under Andy Enfield. There were a lot of grievances with the Naismith's top 10 semifinalists for Defensive Player of the Year, but leaving Onyeka Okongwu off that list was certainly one of the biggest snubs.
Noteworthy Slider: Arizona State Sun Devils (Down two seed lines)
Speaking of the Pac-12, Arizona State is right back on the bubble after going 0-2 at UCLA and USC.
The Sun Devils entered the final few days of February as one of the hottest teams of the month, winning their first seven games. In the span of three weeks, they went from "nowhere close to the field" to "pretty comfortably on the No. 9 seed line," but they still needed to seal the deal by winning at least two of their final four games.
To meet that goal, they'll now have to win the home games against Washington and Washington State, which they should be able to do. The Huskies haven't won a road game since before Christmas, and the Cougars' only road win in nearly three months came at Washington. Neither team has shown much of anything in quite some time. But if you'll forgive one of the most annoying cliches in sports, that's why they play the games.
ASU only has four wins against the NET Top 60. All four came in Pac-12 play, and three of those were home games. A 1-1 finish would put the Sun Devils at 20-11 and somewhere in the last four in/first four out range heading into the Pac-12 tournament.
It would also likely make them either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in that tournament, which means an opening-round game against Washington, Utah or Oregon State where a loss would be catastrophic.
South Region (Houston)
St. Louis, Missouri
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Siena/St. Francis (Pa.)
No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's
Omaha, Nebraska
No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa
Greensboro, North Carolina
No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 Northern Colorado
No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Stanford
Albany, New York
No. 2 Seton Hall vs. No. 15 Colgate
No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Wichita State
Noteworthy Riser: Michigan State Spartans (Up two seed lines)
Don't look now, but the preseason favorite to win the national championship is hitting its stride.
The 21-point shellacking of Nebraska on Feb. 20 didn't do much of anything to help Michigan State's resume, but it was a big sign that the Spartans were snapping out of their funk. They followed that up with impressive wins over Iowa and Maryland this week—the latter coming on the road on a day where the Terrapins hosted ESPN's College GameDay.
All season long, the big question with Michigan State has been who shows up aside from Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman. That's quite the dynamic duo, but it's hard to win games when the rest of the team scores around 30 points, as was usually the case in Michigan State's losses.
But Rocket Watts, Aaron Henry and Malik Hall put up 80 between this week's two victories. Tillman got into early foul trouble against Iowa, but the Spartans got more than enough from their second tier to survive a rare six points and six rebounds from their star big man. If that trio can keep contributing even 60 percent that well the rest of the way, say a prayer for the rest of whichever region Michigan State lands in.
Noteworthy Slider: Arizona Wildcats (Down one seed line)
Arizona's metrics remain impeccable. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the NET and No. 17 on KenPom with the No. 5 strength of schedule.
But losses to USC and UCLA this week further mystified what has been the most puzzling resume for months.
Despite ranking eighth in the NET at the time of the Top 16 reveal, the Wildcats were not part of that group. They have since gone 3-4, and two of the wins (at California, vs. Oregon State) didn't do anything to help their case. The lone Quadrant 1 win (at Stanford) hardly makes up for getting swept by UCLA.
However, how far can we reasonably drop a team that would be a No. 3 seed if the selection committee solely used the NET? Would a home loss to Washington or Washington State push the Wildcats down to the range of a No. 8/9 seed? Conversely, if they win the Pac-12 tournament, could they creep up to a No. 4 seed?
Rest assured that bracketologists around the country will be losing sleep (more than usual) over the placement of this team. A No. 7 seed seems like a reasonable compromise for now.
West Region (Los Angeles)
Spokane, Washington
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Hofstra
No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
Sacramento, California
No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 13 Liberty
No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
Greensboro, North Carolina
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Belmont
No. 6 Butler vs. No. 11 Rutgers/UCLA
Tampa, Florida
No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 15 Texas State
No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 Florida
Noteworthy Riser: Oklahoma Sooners (Up two seed lines)
Oklahoma was our last team into the field one week ago after an ugly loss to Oklahoma State dropped the Sooners to 16-11 overall.
They picked one hell of a time to pick up their two best wins of the season, though, beating Texas Tech by 14 at a pseudo-neutral site in Oklahoma City and then winning at West Virginia by 11 this weekend.
Prior to this week, the Sooners had a home win over West Virginia, a neutral-site win over Minnesota and a road win over Texas as their three most impressive victories. If you've been keeping track to this point, you recognize those as a home win over a projected No. 7 seed and two wins away from home against teams not projected to make the tournament. That's not great.
But now, as long as they don't lose their final two regular-season games (vs. Texas, at TCU), it's hard to imagine the selection committee could put together a list of 36 at-large teams more deserving than the Sooners. We're not quite calling them a lock yet, just in case they do lose both games or there are a ton of bid thieves in conference tournaments, but they have taken a massive leap in that direction.
Noteworthy Slider: Penn State Nittany Lions (Down one seed line)
Penn State is still comfortably in the projected field, but the downward spiral continues for a second consecutive week.
A last-second Myles Dread three-pointer to eke out a home win over Rutgers on Wednesday was the only thing standing between Penn State and a four-game losing skid. The Nittany Lions followed up that close win with a loss at Iowa, once again failing in their attempt to slow down an opposing big man.
Iowa's Luka Garza went for 25 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday, this after he put up 34 and 12 against Penn State in early January. Minnesota's Daniel Oturu also averaged 29 points and 15 rebounds in two games against Penn State. Up next Tuesday is Michigan State and Xavier Tillman, who has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games.
Penn State's nonconference strength of schedule (ranked 331st, per WarrenNolan.com) remains a major concern as far as seeding is concerned. If they lose to the Spartans and proceed to drop the season finale at Northwestern, don't be surprised if the Nittany Lions plummet into the No. 8/9 range.
Ranking the No. 1 Seeds
No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs (28-1, NET: 4, KenPom: 4, SOS: 106)
After San Diego State's loss to UNLV, it seemed likely that someone would eventually supplant the Aztecs on the top line. But Duke and Maryland have both lost twice since then, Florida State (at Clemson) and Creighton (at St. John's) both suffered bad losses this weekend, Villanova lost a home game to Providence and we're right back to square one with a clear top tier of four resumes.
Dayton is still in the hunt, and Seton Hall and Kentucky are gaining ground, but the one-loss Aztecs should be a No. 1 seed so long as they don't pick up a second loss in the Mountain West Conference tournament. With Quadrant 1 nonconference wins over Iowa, BYU and Creighton—the latter by a 31-point margin on a neutral court—they've earned that right.
No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-2, NET: 2, KenPom: 2, SOS: 137)
It's tempting to vault Gonzaga ahead of Baylor after the latter lost to TCU this weekend, but let's not forget there was a huge gap between the two Big 12 schools and the rest of the country. If Gonzaga wins the West Coast Conference tournament and Baylor fails to win the Big 12 tournament, then, yes, the Zags will move ahead of their major-conference peer.
It doesn't matter, though. Gonzaga wants the West Region, Baylor wants the South Region and those regions would be paired up for a Final Four showdown regardless of which is No. 2 and which is No. 3.
That said, I gave it serious consideration before giving the edge to the team with twice as many Quadrant 1 wins and only 40 percent as many Quadrant 4 games. Got to make sure not to over-penalize Baylor for one questionable loss shortly after it went more than 15 weeks without a misstep.
No. 2 Baylor Bears (26-3, NET: 5, KenPom: 3, SOS: 73)
Baylor has had one of the most impenetrable defenses all season long, but there was some serious regression to the mean in the second half of Saturday's 75-72 loss to TCU. The Horned Frogs—not typically a good shooting team—made their first eight field-goal attempts after the intermission and went a combined 16-of-21 from the field en route to 54 second-half points.
Cause for concern or just a weird game against a team that also has home wins over West Virginia and Texas Tech this season? Probably the latter, but it still brings Baylor back to the pack a little bit. The Bears now have two losses outside of Quadrant 1 while Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Dayton have a combined total of one.
That 11-1 record against Quadrant 1 still looks great, though, particularly since it includes a 12-point road win over Kansas.
The remaining road game against West Virginia will test their mettle, but it might also keep the Bears in the running for the No. 1 overall seed.
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (26-3, NET: 1, KenPom: 1, SOS: 1)
Kansas was the clear No. 1 one week ago, and it's not even a conversation anymore after Baylor's loss to TCU.
The Jayhawks aren't quite locked in for No. 1 overall, but you can go ahead and chisel them in for the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region if they win their remaining regular-season games against TCU and Texas Tech. They would enter the Big 12 tournament with such a huge leg up on the rest of the country that even an immediate loss to Iowa State or Oklahoma State wouldn't be enough to bump them down more than one or two spots on the overall seed list.
Considering they are 4-0 with an average scoring margin of 21.5 points against those two teams, though, it's silly to even entertain that potential scenario.
Seeding by Conference
In case seeded regions aren't enough and you want to know where the top 68 teams stand in relation to one another, here is a list of each team's overall seed, broken down by conference. The first five out are italicized.
American Athletic (2): 30. Houston; 39. Wichita State; 70. Cincinnati
Atlantic 10 (2): 5. Dayton; 45. Rhode Island; 71. Richmond
Atlantic Coast (4): 8. Florida State; 12. Louisville; 13. Duke; 29. Virginia; 69. NC State
Big 12 (5): 1. Kansas; 2. Baylor; 25. West Virginia; 33. Oklahoma; 36. Texas Tech; 73. Texas
Big East (7): 6. Seton Hall; 7. Creighton; 11. Villanova; 22. Butler; 26. Marquette; 32. Providence; 37. Xavier
Big Ten (10): 9. Maryland; 14. Michigan State; 16. Ohio State; 17. Iowa; 20. Penn State; 21. Wisconsin; 23. Illinois; 24. Michigan; 40. Indiana; 43. Rutgers; 72. Purdue
Mountain West (2): 4. San Diego State; 46. Utah State
Pac-12 (7): 15. Oregon; 27. Arizona; 28. Colorado; 35. USC; 41. Arizona State; 42. Stanford; 44. UCLA
Southeastern (4): 10. Kentucky; 18. Auburn; 31. LSU; 38. Florida
West Coast (3): 3. Gonzaga; 19. BYU; 34. Saint Mary's
Other (22): 47. East Tennessee State; 48. Northern Iowa; 49. Yale; 50. Stephen F. Austin; 51. Vermont; 52. Akron; 53. Liberty; 54. Louisiana Tech; 55. New Mexico State; 56. Belmont; 57. Northern Colorado; 58. Wright State; 59. UC Irvine; 60. South Dakota State; 61. Texas State; 62. Colgate; 63. Hofstra; 64. Winthrop; 65. St. Francis (Pa.); 66. Siena; 67. Prairie View A&M; 68. North Carolina A&T
Kerry Miller covers men's college basketball and college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter: @kerrancejames.