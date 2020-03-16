Jack Conklin, Browns Agree to 3-Years, $42M Contract; Earns $20M in 2020-21

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns landed one of the best offensive tackles on the free-agent market, agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with Jack Conklin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter cited agent Drew Rosenhaus and noted $30 million is fully guaranteed with $20 million coming in the first year of the deal.

The Tennessee Titans declined Conklin's fifth-year option in 2020, which would've paid him almost $12.9 million.

At the time, the move made sense. An All-Pro as a rookie in 2016, he was limited to nine games in 2018 while recovering from a torn ACL and then suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

General manager Jon Robinson couldn't have predicted both Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill having career years as well, thus requiring significant pay raises this offseason.

In retrospect, Robinson probably wishes the Titans would've picked up Conklin's option because bringing back him, Henry and Tannehill was going to be difficult, if not impossible. The 25-year-old was bound to get paid handsomely following a strong 2019 season.

"He's back now," an AFC executive said to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Had a really strong contract year."

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo ranked Conklin as the second-best free-agent tackle behind Anthony Castonzo:

"Conklin is the best right tackle on the market, and he's coming off a regular season which he finished 12th overall among tackles in PFF grade (78.3) and fifth in run-blocking grade (81.0). Conklin has some issues in pass protection, as his pass-blocking grade ranks just 49th on true pass sets over the last two seasons, and he's on the higher end among offensive tackles receiving help (double teams, chip blocks, etc). Still, Conklin is a versatile run blocker who finished with the No. 6 grade on zone runs and the No. 14 mark on gap runs."

In addition to staying healthy and appearing in all 16 games, Conklin helped pave the way for Henry to finish as the NFL's leading rusher (1,540 yards). According to Football Outsiders, Tennessee ranked 13th in adjusted line yards on plays to the right tackle and third in plays to the right end.

Conklin may play on the right side of the line, but there's no little doubt about his value on the field, and his departure creates a massive void along the front for the Titans.

The knee injuries from 2018 present Cleveland with some level of risk with this move, but Conklin has been a consistent performer otherwise. He's a massive upgrade for the Browns as they sought to improve their offensive line.