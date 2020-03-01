Manchester City Win Third-Straight Carabao Cup, Beat Aston Villa in 2020 Final

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City were crowned 2020 Carabao Cup winners on Sunday, winning their third straight title after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the final.

Sergio Aguero and Rodri gave City a two-goal lead, but Mbwana Samatta hit back shortly before half-time. Neither side were able to add to the scoreline after the break, but Villa hit the post in the final minutes.

City started Sunday's final as the back-to-back defending champions and also won the 2016 final, making it four wins in five tries.

Villa started the match showing little fear of the defending champions, and it nearly paid off immediately. Ahmed Elmohamady picked out Anwar El Ghazi with a great cross just minutes into the contest, but the Dutch forward couldn't keep his header on target.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney thought he should have scored:

The opening 10 minutes belonged to the Villans, but City soon settled into their rhythm and started to dominate the midfield battle. Phil Foden and Rodri did a fine job controlling the ball, and both played a role in the first goal.

The Spaniard picked out his team-mate with a great ball over the top, and Foden headed it into the path of Aguero, who didn't miss. It was a delightful move to break Villa's low block, per Henry Winter of the Times:

Foden could have doubled the lead six minutes later, but his effort deflected off Matt Targett and out for a corner.

City continued to prod and got a second goal through Rodri in controversial fashion. Replays showed a corner never should have been awarded, and the Spaniard headed home from the resulting set piece.

It was all too easy, per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty:

But Villa weren't done yet, and after Raheem Sterling had a shot blocked inside the box, Samatta headed home an El Ghazi cross to halve the deficit.

John Stones did not look great during the build-up, falling over to hand El Ghazi the space he needed:

City remained the dominant side early in the second half, and Foden went close to restoring the two-goal lead with a bouncing volley that skimmed the post.

City manager Pep Guardiola opted to bring on Kevin De Bruyne after 58 minutes, and the Belgian almost made the perfect impact, nearly picking out Aguero after a great move. Tyrone Mings was able to make the last-minute block.

Foden continued to run the show, drawing praise from Bleacher Report's Jack J. Collins:

Marvelous Nakamba was lucky to stay on the pitch after a bad two-footed challenge on Aguero, and moments later, Rodri nearly had a second goal, seeing his effort saved by Orjan Nyland.

Aguero left the pitch late with a visible limp, a worrying sign with the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie with Real Madrid on the horizon.

Villa were unable to muster much of a late offensive, but did go agonisingly close to forcing extra time when Bjorn Engels hit the post with a header via Claudio Bravo's outstretched right hand.

What's Next?

City will return to cup action on Wednesday, visiting Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup. Villa visit Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday, March 9.