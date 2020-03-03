Realistic Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 6

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Tom Brady's trip to free agency has taken the NFL hostage.

The idea that Brady could up and leave the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick as he nears the age of 43 isn't so outlandish anymore. While the free-agency gates haven't officially opened, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady is gearing up to potentially play elsewhere in 2020, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported his representation met with other teams at the combine.

Smoke and fire cliches abound as a result. Until the Brady domino falls, nothing else figures to happen with the quarterback market—teams in need getting a shot at arguably the best of all time tends to freeze things up fast.

The situation shifts attention to where Brady might land. The best locales have plenty of cap space, attractive locales and, most importantly, enough support around the quarterback to let him contend for additional championships as his career winds down.