Tokyo Marathon Results 2020: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Birhanu Legese and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter were the top finishers in a lightning-fast 2020 Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Both the men's and women's races were run at an intense pace, and no less than 17 runners ducked under the 2:08:00 mark, per sportswriter Jonathan Gault:

Bashir Abdi ran the second-fastest European time in history, but it wasn't enough to beat Legese to the top spot despite some injury trouble for the Ethiopian.

Salpeter finished nearly a minute before the second-placed runner in the women's race, Ethiopia's Birhane Dibaba.

Here are the podiums for both races:

Men's Elite

1. Birhanu Legese, Ethiopia, 2:04:15

2. Bashir Abdi, Belgium

3. Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia

Women's Elite

1. Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Israel, 2:17:45

2. Birhane Dibaba, Ethiopia

3. Sutume Asefa Kebede, Ethiopia

The field was reduced to just 300 elite runners and saw a limited amount of volunteers over fears of the coronavirus, leading to remarkably empty streets, per CNN's Will Ripley:

Legese ran his personal best of 2:02:48 during the Berlin Marathon last year and came into the Tokyo Marathon as the defending champion.

He and Lemma were the clear favourites for the title and kept things close until the final three kilometers, when the defending champion kicked on. He later told reporters he did so despite growing pains in his hip:

Lemma fell back to third place after a phenomenal late surge from Abdi, who was down in 15th place after 10 kilometers but found tremendous pace in the final quarter of the marathon.

In the women's race, Salpeter made her move after 30 kilometers and finished solo in a new national record. Dibaba was the only runner who could keep pace after the initial move and also finished faster than the previous course record but was still 50 seconds down on the winner.

Salpeter was happy to take the solo win:

Both wheelchair races also saw new course records and local winners. Japan's Tomoki Suzuki took the men's race in a blistering 1:21:52, over eight minutes faster than anyone else. Tsubasa Kina was even more dominant, finishing over 13 minutes before anyone else in the women's race.