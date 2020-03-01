Tokyo Marathon Results 2020: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 01: Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia #1 celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s competition during the Tokyo Marathon on March 01, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The organizer had restricted the entry to elite runners only as the marathon acts as the final domestic qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games men's marathon due to the COVID-19 new coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Birhanu Legese and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter were the top finishers in a lightning-fast 2020 Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Both the men's and women's races were run at an intense pace, and no less than 17 runners ducked under the 2:08:00 mark, per sportswriter Jonathan Gault:

Bashir Abdi ran the second-fastest European time in history, but it wasn't enough to beat Legese to the top spot despite some injury trouble for the Ethiopian.

Salpeter finished nearly a minute before the second-placed runner in the women's race, Ethiopia's Birhane Dibaba.

Here are the podiums for both races:

Men's Elite

1. Birhanu Legese, Ethiopia, 2:04:15

2. Bashir Abdi, Belgium

3. Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia

   

Women's Elite

1. Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Israel, 2:17:45

2. Birhane Dibaba, Ethiopia

3. Sutume Asefa Kebede, Ethiopia

   

The field was reduced to just 300 elite runners and saw a limited amount of volunteers over fears of the coronavirus, leading to remarkably empty streets, per CNN's Will Ripley:

Legese ran his personal best of 2:02:48 during the Berlin Marathon last year and came into the Tokyo Marathon as the defending champion.

He and Lemma were the clear favourites for the title and kept things close until the final three kilometers, when the defending champion kicked on. He later told reporters he did so despite growing pains in his hip:

Lemma fell back to third place after a phenomenal late surge from Abdi, who was down in 15th place after 10 kilometers but found tremendous pace in the final quarter of the marathon.

In the women's race, Salpeter made her move after 30 kilometers and finished solo in a new national record. Dibaba was the only runner who could keep pace after the initial move and also finished faster than the previous course record but was still 50 seconds down on the winner.

Salpeter was happy to take the solo win:

Both wheelchair races also saw new course records and local winners. Japan's Tomoki Suzuki took the men's race in a blistering 1:21:52, over eight minutes faster than anyone else. Tsubasa Kina was even more dominant, finishing over 13 minutes before anyone else in the women's race.

Related

    NFL Scouting Combine Notebook 📝

    📉 Did A.J. Epenesa crater his draft stock? 💪 Isaiah Simmons crushes workouts 📲 Tap in for full Day 3 recap

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Scouting Combine Notebook 📝

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Simmons Is NFL Draft's Most Athletic Defender

    Everyone expected the 6'4", 238-pound defender to crush his workout, and he didn't disappoint

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Simmons Is NFL Draft's Most Athletic Defender

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Giving C's Title Window the Jolt It Needs

    How C's young superstar leveled up to All-NBA territory

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Tatum Giving C's Title Window the Jolt It Needs

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Buying or Selling Latest Draft Buzz 🧐

    Rumors SZN is in full swing at the combine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Buying or Selling Latest Draft Buzz 🧐

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report