Trevor Ariza Told Trae Young 'Don't Do That S--t Again' After Nutmeg Attempt

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 29: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and Trevor Ariza #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers hug it out at the conclusion of an NBA game at State Farm Arena on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Trevor Ariza sent a message to Trae Young during Saturday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers when the veteran forward hip-checked the guard after Young tried to nutmeg him, drawing a flagrant foul.

As the two players met on the court after Atlanta's 129-117 win over the Blazers, Ariza pulled Young in close and made sure he also gave him a verbal warning. 

"I told him, 'Don't do that s--t again; not to me at least,'" Ariza said, per The Athletic's Jason Quick. "I mean, I've never made an All-Defensive team or none of that s--t, and he's an All-Star, so he can be creative by ways to get around me. But all the, like, funnies? I'm not with the funnies. I don't like the funnies."

      

