Trevor Ariza Told Trae Young 'Don't Do That S--t Again' After Nutmeg Attempt

Trevor Ariza sent a message to Trae Young during Saturday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers when the veteran forward hip-checked the guard after Young tried to nutmeg him, drawing a flagrant foul.

As the two players met on the court after Atlanta's 129-117 win over the Blazers, Ariza pulled Young in close and made sure he also gave him a verbal warning.

"I told him, 'Don't do that s--t again; not to me at least,'" Ariza said, per The Athletic's Jason Quick. "I mean, I've never made an All-Defensive team or none of that s--t, and he's an All-Star, so he can be creative by ways to get around me. But all the, like, funnies? I'm not with the funnies. I don't like the funnies."

