AEW Revolution 2020 Results: Orange Cassidy Shines Brightest, More Hot Takes

Credit: AEW

On a night that featured a legitimate Match of the Year candidate for the tag titles, and a new world champion crowned in the main event, it was Orange Cassidy that somehow managed to deliver the most memorable performance on a pay-per-view full of them.

The King of Sloth Style, labeled expertly by Excalibur on commentary, came within a second on more than one occasion of defeating "The Bastard" Pac and earning the most improbable victory in AEW history. Setting aside the shades, and removing his hands from his pockets, Cassidy absorbed tremendous punishment from the unruly Brit, only to smile and mount a fiery comeback.

The fans in Chicago hung on every near-fall, believing that their beloved slacker could actually pull out the upset.

He did not, succumbing to The Brutalizer after a timely distraction from the interfering The Lucha Bros, but he did not have to.

No, Cassidy shined brightest because he shook off all preconceptions about him as an in-ring storyteller in what amounted to the most significant match of his career. The perpetually over performer showed superb timing, Pac sold incredibly and the result was character development within the context of the match.

For a character so consistently barraged with complaints and criticisms of what he is perceived to be, he was the epitome of a classic underdog babyface Saturday night.

And in the process, he proved there is more to him than the sunglasses, half-hearted thumbs up and denim jackets.