AEW Revolution 2020 Results: Orange Cassidy Shines Brightest, More Hot Takes

AEW Revolution 2020 Results: Orange Cassidy Shines Brightest, More Hot TakesMarch 1, 2020
All Elite Wrestling's Revolution pay-per-view saw the crowning of a new world champion, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page retaining their tag team titles against the nastier and more aggressive Young Bucks and the transformation of Orange Cassidy from gimmicky comedy act to underdog hero.
Cassidy's performance was the brightest on a show full of them and represented the determination by everyone across the board to deliver the very best they possibly could.
In the wake of the explosive event, dive deeper into Cassidy's breakout showing and more with these hot takes from the February 29 spectacular.
Orange Cassidy Delivers Breakout Performance in Seemingly Throwaway Match
On a night that featured a legitimate Match of the Year candidate for the tag titles, and a new world champion crowned in the main event, it was Orange Cassidy that somehow managed to deliver the most memorable performance on a pay-per-view full of them.
The King of Sloth Style, labeled expertly by Excalibur on commentary, came within a second on more than one occasion of defeating "The Bastard" Pac and earning the most improbable victory in AEW history. Setting aside the shades, and removing his hands from his pockets, Cassidy absorbed tremendous punishment from the unruly Brit, only to smile and mount a fiery comeback.
The fans in Chicago hung on every near-fall, believing that their beloved slacker could actually pull out the upset.
He did not, succumbing to The Brutalizer after a timely distraction from the interfering The Lucha Bros, but he did not have to.
No, Cassidy shined brightest because he shook off all preconceptions about him as an in-ring storyteller in what amounted to the most significant match of his career. The perpetually over performer showed superb timing, Pac sold incredibly and the result was character development within the context of the match.
For a character so consistently barraged with complaints and criticisms of what he is perceived to be, he was the epitome of a classic underdog babyface Saturday night.
And in the process, he proved there is more to him than the sunglasses, half-hearted thumbs up and denim jackets.
The Young Bucks Make Case for Heel Turn Following Match of the Year Candidate
At one point during the extraordinary, five-star classic that saw Hangman Page and Kenny Omega retain their AEW Tag Team Championships over The Young Bucks, there was a moment in which Matt Jackson's determination to become champion took him down a dark path that brother Nick had to pull him out of.
Sure, the younger Jackson joined his brother for an insulting take on the Golden V-Trigger to Omega, but it was not quite the same as the intense and aggressive streak Matt went on that saw him attempt to injure the same men he forged a seemingly inseparable bond with not all that long ago.
While watching that story unfold, it became apparent that the story had come full circle.
In the wake of All Out last August, Page appeared frustrated and defeated. He had seen his opportunity to become world champion disintegrate and said frustration nearly resulted in a heel turn. Now, the Bucks face the same frustration. Unable to capture the gold they once saw themselves carrying, they face a future of uncertainty.
What better way to pay off that narrative than by turning them heel and having them show their true colors to "friends" Page and Omega?
It would be fresh, unexpected and most importantly, make sense within the context of the story.
Furthermore, it would ensure another match between two teams that provided a classic at Revolution and returned tag team wrestling to the headlines.
Jon Moxley Brings Paradigm Shift for AEW Television with Championship Win
Jon Moxley’s victory over Chris Jericho brings a paradigm shift to AEW television in the immediate future.
Since Dynamite debuted in October, it has been a show centered around a heel champion, his cronies and a babyface chasing him. Whether it was Cody or Moxley himself, Jericho had been confronted and chased by the top good guys in AEW.
The Purveyor of Violence’s victory changes that. It forces the company into a new creative direction, one in which the hunter becomes the hunted. With Jericho almost certainly seeking a rematch, Pac hot on Moxley’s heels and the debuting Lance Archer looking to rekindle their rivalry from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, there is plenty of potential for superb storytelling.
History tells us that, unless your name is Hulk Hogan, it is tougher to get fans to invest in a babyface champion dodging challenges from heels than it is to tell the story of a hero chasing the gold.
We will see just how well the creative juices flow in the AEW management team beginning Wednesday night on TNT.
Darby Allin Has Greatest Breakout Potential Despite Strong Competition
If the fans’ reaction to Saturday’s show is any indication, Darby Allin has emerged from the pack of talented young stars to become the performer with greatest breakout potential.
The face-painted enigma from Seattle has captured the imagination of the AEW faithful, becoming one of the most popular performers on a roster that touts star power like Moxley, Jericho, Omega and The Young Bucks. It is his willingness to take risks, coupled with his unique aura, that has helped him stand out in a company full of young stars looking to use the platform presented by AEW to achieve stardom.
It is not without competition, either.
MJF, the aforementioned Orange Cassidy, The Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara and “Superbad” Kip Sabian are all immensely talented young wrestlers seeking stardom in AEW. Yet, for as talented as they are, none have forged that unwavering bond with audiences the way in which Allin has.
Effective booking has certainly helped as he has been presented as a big deal through matches with Jericho, Moxley, Cody and Pac.
The raucous ovation, the death-defying spots and the raw energy he brought to his match with Guevara helped it steal the early portion of the card. While his in-ring style may not lend itself to a lengthy career, thanks to the punishment he endures, Allin has the opportunity to go on a run that ultimately sees him hold the top prize in all of AEW.
Cody Remains Wrestling's Greatest Storyteller After Vengeful Battle with MJF
Cody is the best storyteller in professional wrestling, bar none.
The son of one of the greatest showmen to ever lace a pair of boots, he understands how important it is to tell a story fans can get behind to go along with the action. It is what sets him apart from the guys elsewhere on the show who are throwing caution to the wind and doing athletic spots, flips and dives that he cannot.
His match with MJF at Revolution was built on an emotional storyline that made fans want to see The American Nightmare get his hands on the spoiled, snot-nosed brat he used to call friend. He did, to great effect. The fans cheered as he pummeled and bloodied the elitist, got behind him as he endured punishment at the hands of his rival, and erupted late as he removed his weight belt and lashed MJF in retaliation for the public whipping he suffered weeks earlier.
The crowd went along on the emotional rollercoaster with Cody and when he lost via crooked means, it sat in stunned silence. The enormity of the defeat was etched on his face, as it was on those most ardent supporters. That is a gift Cody and Cody alone can tout right now. While others are immensely talented in-ring performers, none can draw the desired reaction from fans the way Cody can simply by cutting a promo, flashing a specific facial expression or slumping his shoulders in disappointment, as he did following Saturday’s match.
He is a uniquely talented individual in today’s spoterific wrestling industry and one of the greatest assets to the AEW brand.