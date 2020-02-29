Video: Ja Morant Dedicates Win over Lakers to Twitter User Who Doubted His Fire

Anyone who dares to throw shade at Ja Morant, take heed: The Rookie of the Year favorite sees you, and he doesn't forget. 

After the signature performance of Morant's season, in which he went off for 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds to help defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday at FedExForum, the Memphis star used his postgame interview to call out a Twitter user who doubted the guard's drive. 

That was a mistake. 

"I'm thankful for this guy who tweeted and said I don't have that fire in my eye no more," Morant said on the court. "That game right there was for him."

Just to make sure there was no miscommunication, Morant grabbed his phone in the locker room and tagged the user who called him out. What makes the initial tweet even better is the fact that Morant wasn't even tagged in it. He would've had to search his name or have been shown it by someone else for it to pop up on his feed. 

The evening ended with Morant winning over his critic.

Just another Saturday night in the NBA.     

