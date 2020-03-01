Duke Stunned by UVA, Baylor Falls to TCU, MSU Upsets Maryland, Top Highlights

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

For the second straight Saturday, a handful of Top 10 men's college basketball teams were upset.

The Duke Blue Devils, Baylor Bears, Maryland Terrapins and Florida State Seminoles all suffered defeats on the penultimate Saturday of the regular season.

The reigning national champion Virginia Cavaliers handed Duke its third straight road loss while it extended its winning streak to six games.

Baylor's stunning defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs dropped it from a tie atop the Big 12 with the Kansas Jayhawks and put a rare blemish on its resume.

Maryland failed to complete a season sweep of the Michigan State Spartans, and by doing so, it left the door open for a handful of teams to share the Big Ten regular-season crown.

Florida State's shortcomings against the Clemson Tigers dropped it level with Louisville in the race for the ACC's top spot.

In addition to shaking up the conference title races, the losses altered the complexion of the hunt for No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for the NCAA men's basketball tournament beneath top-ranked Kansas

Virginia Stuns Duke

Virginia came into Saturday's matchup with Duke on a five-game winning streak, but that did not resonate much on a national level because none of the victories occurred against ranked teams.

Due to the weak nature of the ACC this season, Tony Bennett's team had a rare chance to beat a Top 25 in its home building, and it did so by limiting Duke to 50 points.

Jay Huff turned in a historic performance on the interior, as he became the first player in the last 20 seasons to rack up 10 blocks in a matchup with a Top 10 team, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Huff sealed the victory with a rejection of Vernon Carey Jr. While most players with four fouls in that situation would have been a bit more cautious, Huff was not, as he admitted to Bennett Conlin of The Daily Progress.

“With four seconds left, I wasn’t thinking too much about a fifth foul,” Huff said. “I was just trying to time it, and hopefully he went up when I jumped. I think I jumped a little bit early actually, so it just worked out well.”

Virginia is now 2-2 versus ranked teams in conference play, with the other victory coming over Florida State in January.

The Cavaliers wrap up the regular season with a trip to the Miami Hurricanes and a home clash with the Louisville Cardinals.

If Virginia knocks off Louisville and Florida State stumbles once more, Virginia could earn a share of the ACC regular-season title.

As for Duke, the small likelihood of it earning a No. 1 seed was washed away Saturday, and now it has to hold on for either a No. 2 or No. 3 seed following three straight road defeats.

ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi had the Blue Devils as a No. 2 seed before the loss to Virginia.

TCU Upsets Baylor

Baylor is still in good position to claim a top seed in March Madness, but it did not do itself any favors Saturday by falling to TCU.

The victory was the first for the Horned Frogs against a Baylor team ranked in the Top 25, and it broke a single-season record for upsets of ranked opponents, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The Bears allowed 54 second-half points and only had three players reach double figures. Of the players stuck in single digits, none scored more than seven points.

Scott Drew's team also struggled from three-point range, as it shot 23.5 percent compared to TCU's 45 percent.

Desmond Bane led the Horned Frogs with 23 points and he nailed a three-pointer with 3:11 left to extend the lead to eight. The senior admitted he knew his team was capable of earning this type of result, per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.

“It’s huge,” Bane said. “We’ve always known we can do things like this. It’s just about putting together a great 40 minutes.”

Baylor's loss will not dash its hopes of earning a No. 1 seed because it finishes the regular season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers and then has a chance to earn a third meeting with Kansas in the Big 12 tournament.

The recent losses by Florida State, Duke and Maryland also took away some potential contenders to steal Baylor's spot on the top seed line.

Michigan State Avenges Loss to Maryland

Michigan State avoided heartbreak versus Maryland for the second time this season by jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.

The Spartans started on a 9-0 run and opened up an 11-point lead at halftime at the Xfinity Center.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon handed out plenty of praise for Tom Izzo's team, who has won four of its last five games, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun.

“Michigan State was terrific,” Turgeon said. “That was a different team than we played in East Lansing. We were a different team that played in East Lansing. I think a lot of credit goes to them. ... They were running their offense at a high level the first 12 minutes of the game, and we could hardly catch up with them.”

Maryland still holds a one-game advantage over Michigan State, the Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten standings, but a slip up against either the Rutgers Scarlet Knights or Michigan Wolverines, could cause chaos for conference tournament seeding.

As for the NCAA tournament, the Terrapins' losses to the Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes likely took them out of the running for a No. 1 seed since the Dayton Flyers are continuing their strong season and the Kentucky Wildcats are making a late-season surge up the rankings.

