Video: Watch LB Isaiah Simmons Run Blazing 4.39-Second 40 at NFL Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It's not every day that you see a 6'4", 238-pound linebacker run a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, but Clemson's Isaiah Simmons did just that on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Simmons has dominated the combine thus far, registering a 39-inch vertical jump and 132-inch broad jump.

The 21-year-old looks like a shoo-in to become a top-10 pick, although landing in the top five is a possibility. Of note, the New York Giants, who are slated to pick fourth, have been connected with the ex-Tiger star.

Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record wrote the following on Friday:

"The Giants are interested in the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Simmons, and he's expected to have a formal meeting with them at some point this weekend, perhaps as soon as Friday. They currently hold the No. 4 overall selection, and the defense is in need of a player who can galvanize, make a distinct impact and lead with presence.

"Without question, Simmons fits that description."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller currently ranks Simmons sixth on his 2020 NFL draft big board. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Simmons to Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

Simmons had 104 tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions for the 2019 Tigers, who went 14-1 and finished as the runner-up to national champion LSU.