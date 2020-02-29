Raiders Rumors: Byron Jones Likely to Draw 'Legitimate Interest' from Las Vegas

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

A day after it was reported the Dallas Cowboys won't re-sign Byron Jones, at least one rival team is expressing interest in the cornerback.

The Las Vegas Raiders would like to use some of their $50 million in salary-cap room to slot Jones opposite sophomore cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the Vegas secondary, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

The Raiders could use the help. The team allowed a middling 354.8 yards per game last season and gave up the ninth-most points per contest (26.2). Cornerback is a crucial spot for Las Vegas, given it will continue to face Patrick Mahomes and the champion Kansas City Chiefs twice per year in the AFC West.

Spotrac's market value tool projects Jones could fetch as much as $70.9 million over five years on his next contract, placing him among the league's highest-paid cornerbacks.

With the Raiders operating with plenty of cap room, that number shouldn't scare them, and their cap space could put them in the driver's seat for Jones' services.

Since wideout Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott are also free agents, Dallas doesn't have the money to re-sign the defender.

The Cowboys drafted the UConn alum 27th overall in 2015, and he has become one of the league's premier cornerbacks, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

The 27-year-old Jones will test the open market when free agency begins March 18.