Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The first full day of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier kicked off on Saturday at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, with 16 teams vying for the Canada men's national curling championship.

Team John Epping, ranked No. 2 in the world, took the opening match with ease for Ontario but will have some work to do to catch British Columbia's Steve Laycock and Co. The world's top team, Team Jacobs, will start pool play Saturday evening representing Northern Ontario in an opening match against Alberta.

Here's where each team stands after the first draw:

Saturday's Results

Draw 1

British Columbia def. Northwest Territories, 6-4

Ontario def. Canada, 5-3

Newfoundland and Labrador def. Manitoba, 8-4

Nova Scotia def. Quebec, 10-3

Draw 2 (7 p.m. ET)

Northern Ontario vs. Alberta

Nunavut vs. Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan vs. Wild Card

Yukon vs. New Brunswick

Sunday Schedule

Draw 3 (9 a.m. ET)

Wild Card vs. Yukon

Saskatchewan vs. New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island vs. Northern Ontario

Nunavut vs. Alberta

Draw 4 (2 p.m. ET)

Manitoba vs. Quebec

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Nova Scotia

Canada vs. Northwest Territories

Ontario vs. British Columbia

Draw 5 (7 p.m. ET)

New Brunswick vs. Canada

Yukon vs. Ontario

Alberta vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba

Saturday Recap

Team Epping third Ryan Fry notched his 100th career victory at the Brier in the Pool A opener as Ontario knocked off a defending champion Team Canada, led by skipper Kevin Koe.

Two stolen ends helped Ontario eke out a narrow 5-3 victory and hand Team Canada a crucial loss. It's the second victory for Epping over Koe this season as the former notched another win in the Home Hardware Canada Cup final in December.

Despite that, Epping said he couldn't relax until the match score went final.

"You never know with Kevin Koe," Epping told Curling Canada. "He's a magician. You never feel safe until the rock stops.”

That fear isn't misplaced. Koe is looking to win his fifth Brier as skipper, which would set the all-time record.

Saturday's first draw also featured a victory for skipper Brad Gushue and Team Newfoundland and Labrador, which is looking to win back the title after it captured the Brier in 2017 and 2018 before it missed the podium in 2019.