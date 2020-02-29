Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and ScheduleFebruary 29, 2020
The first full day of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier kicked off on Saturday at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, with 16 teams vying for the Canada men's national curling championship.
Team John Epping, ranked No. 2 in the world, took the opening match with ease for Ontario but will have some work to do to catch British Columbia's Steve Laycock and Co. The world's top team, Team Jacobs, will start pool play Saturday evening representing Northern Ontario in an opening match against Alberta.
Here's where each team stands after the first draw:
Saturday's Results
Draw 1
British Columbia def. Northwest Territories, 6-4
Ontario def. Canada, 5-3
Newfoundland and Labrador def. Manitoba, 8-4
Nova Scotia def. Quebec, 10-3
Draw 2 (7 p.m. ET)
Northern Ontario vs. Alberta
Nunavut vs. Prince Edward Island
Saskatchewan vs. Wild Card
Yukon vs. New Brunswick
Sunday Schedule
Draw 3 (9 a.m. ET)
Wild Card vs. Yukon
Saskatchewan vs. New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island vs. Northern Ontario
Nunavut vs. Alberta
Draw 4 (2 p.m. ET)
Manitoba vs. Quebec
Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Nova Scotia
Canada vs. Northwest Territories
Ontario vs. British Columbia
Draw 5 (7 p.m. ET)
New Brunswick vs. Canada
Yukon vs. Ontario
Alberta vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba
Saturday Recap
Team Epping third Ryan Fry notched his 100th career victory at the Brier in the Pool A opener as Ontario knocked off a defending champion Team Canada, led by skipper Kevin Koe.
Two stolen ends helped Ontario eke out a narrow 5-3 victory and hand Team Canada a crucial loss. It's the second victory for Epping over Koe this season as the former notched another win in the Home Hardware Canada Cup final in December.
Despite that, Epping said he couldn't relax until the match score went final.
"You never know with Kevin Koe," Epping told Curling Canada. "He's a magician. You never feel safe until the rock stops.”
That fear isn't misplaced. Koe is looking to win his fifth Brier as skipper, which would set the all-time record.
Saturday's first draw also featured a victory for skipper Brad Gushue and Team Newfoundland and Labrador, which is looking to win back the title after it captured the Brier in 2017 and 2018 before it missed the podium in 2019.
Tim Hortons Brier Gold Medal Match Reaction