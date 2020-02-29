No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 FSU Upset on the Road by Unranked TCU, Clemson

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The top of the Associated Press Top 25 will be given another shake-up next week after No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Florida State lost to unranked opponents Saturday.

The Seminoles dropped a thriller at Clemson when Al-Amir Dawes' layup with one second remaining gave the Tigers a 70-69 win.



There was a controversial moment near the end of the game when Trent Forrest had an opportunity for a go-ahead dunk, but an inadvertent whistle from the officials blew the play dead.

After winning 23 straight, the Bears have dropped two of their last three games. Desmond Bane led TCU to a 75-72 victory over its Big 12 rival at Schollmaier Arena.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.