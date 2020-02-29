XFL 2020 Results: Luis Perez Leads Guardians to Win, More Week 4 Highlights

XFL/Getty Images

After scoring just nine points in the past two games, the New York Guardians were looking for a spark to get their season back on track.

A thorax injury to Guardians starting quarterback Matt McGloin opened the door for Luis Perez to showcase his skills against the Los Angeles Wildcats. The 25-year-old showed promise in limited action last week, going 4-of-5 for 39 yards and one touchdown in a 29-9 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The second game of the weekend features the Battlehawks looking to take control of the East Division and win their second straight game in a matchup with the Seattle Dragons.

Here's a recap of Saturday's XFL doubleheader, as well as top highlights from both games.

XFL Week 4 Scores (Sat., Feb. 29)

New York Guardians 17, Los Angeles Wildcats 14

St. Louis Battlehawks 23, Seattle Dragons 16

St. Louis held on for a 23-16 win over Seattle thanks to the stellar all-around effort by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

The Battlehawks star racked up 264 yards passing and 63 yards rushing and threw his fifth touchdown of the season. He connected with De'Mornay Pierson-El from 27 yards out for the first score of the game.



Pierson-El had his best game of the season with 71 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. He was Ta'amu's go-to weapon when the Battlehawks needed to make a play.

St. Louis was in complete control throughout the first half, taking a 17-3 lead into the intermission on Keith Ford's run into the end zone on an option from 13 yards out.

The second half saw Seattle come to life thanks in large part to a change at quarterback. Head coach Jim Zorn made the move to B.J. Daniels to open the third quarter after Brandon Silvers went 4-of-10 for 27 yards.

Daniels provided the spark the Dragons offense has desperately needed. His final stat line doesn't read great (5-of-10, 100 yards, one touchdown, one interception), but his ability to run and throw made the game close late.

The only major mistake Daniels made came late in the fourth quarter with Seattle trying to tie the score. He attempted to hit Austin Proehl over the middle on 3rd-and-20, but safety Will Hill was able to snatch the pass out of the air for the interception.

Despite that one mistake, Seattle's offense scored 13 points in the second half with Daniels under center. The offense averaged 16 points in three games with Silvers starting.

St. Louis is the second XFL team with three wins, joining the undefeated Houston Roughnecks (3-0). The Battlehawks (3-1) are currently in sole possession of first place in the East Division, but DC can match their 3-1 record with a victory over the winless Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday.

New York Guardians 17, Los Angeles Wildcats 14

Perez didn't light up the stat sheet, but he was able to lift New York's offense just enough to hang on for a 17-14 victory over the Wildcats.

After falling behind 6-3 in the first quarter, Perez engineered consecutive scoring drives, with the second resulting in a three-yard touchdown pass to Mekale McKay.

Perez did most of his damage early, with 12 of his 18 completions and 126 of his 150 yards coming in the first half. The rushing attack also chipped in with 122 yards, including a season-high 82 on 18 carries from Darius Victor.

Los Angeles quarterback Josh Johnson was able to move the ball against the Guardians defense. The 33-year-old went 25-of-40 for 330 yards with two touchdowns, including a 42-yard dime to Saeed Blacknall that—combined with a two-point conversion—tied the score at 14 in the third quarter.

Johnson did throw a costly interception early in the fourth quarter when his pass to Tre McBride was too high and Jamar Summers was able to grab it. The turnover set up New York with excellent field position on its own 45-yard line looking to take the lead.

The Guardians went 26 yards on eight plays to set up Matthew McCrane for what turned out to be the game-winning 47-yard field goal with 10:52 left to play:

Los Angeles had chances to at least tie the game. Johnson connected with McBride for 44 yards on the Wildcats' first offensive play after New York took the lead. Set up with a first down from the Guardians' 26-yard line, the drive stalled there and Nick Novak missed a 44-yard field goal.

The Guardians defense forced a turnover on downs on Los Angeles' next possession and got it to run the clock out on the final possession of the game.