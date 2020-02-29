Frank Lampard: Chelsea Have 'Question Marks in Both Boxes' After Cherries Draw

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side need to improve at both ends of the pitch after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Marcos Alonso opened and closed the scoring at the Vitality Stadium, either side of second-half goals from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King.

Lampard told reporters after the game: "We have to dig in at the moment. There are question marks in both boxes. We have to get that right."

The Blues had 23 shots on Saturday, six of which were on target. Striker Olivier Giroud was guilty of missing an excellent chance to make it 2-0 early in the second half before Bournemouth battled back with two goals in three minutes.

On Chelsea's finishing, Lampard added: "It is costing us. At the same time, you are going to have 23 chances, it creates the nervousness. It is a clear part of our season. We need to stick the ball in the back of the net."

The manager also gave an update on Tammy Abraham, who missed the match with an ankle injury:

Abraham missed Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United earlier in February with the injury. He did manage to get on the pitch in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich as a substitute in their following matches.

He has been the Blues' biggest attacking threat this season with 15 goals and six assists to his name in all competitions, so Chelsea can ill afford to be without him long-term.

The 22-year-old has only scored twice in the Premier League since December 4, though, so his absence isn't the sole cause of Chelsea's struggles in the final third.

As football journalist Richard Jolly observed, wing-back Alonso—who also scored against Tottenham—has been their standout goal threat of late:

In a post-match interview with BBC Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Lampard said of the Spaniard: "Marcos Alonso has had a big week, but I don't want my left-back top of the scoring charts. I want our attackers scoring goals and they haven't."

He also touched on Chelsea's defending, though he said it would be less of an issue if his side were more clinical up front:

No team in the top half of the Premier League have conceded more than Chelsea's 39 goals this season.

The Blues have had some tricky fixtures recently, with games against Arsenal, Leicester City, United, Spurs and Bayern, but they've not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches in all competitions—their last shutout came at home to Burnley on January 11.