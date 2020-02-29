Fred Says He Wants to Attack More at Manchester United, Credits Michael Carrick

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United's Fred has expressed his desire to join the Red Devils' attack more as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Brazil international scored twice in the last 10 minutes of United's 5-0 victory over Club Brugge on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking to UnitedPeoplesTV (h/t Goal), Fred explained he's now settled in the Premier League following a difficult start after his £53 million switch in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk:

"I think my ideal position is to join the attack a bit more like I did at Shakhtar. I played more as a box-to-box midfielder, so I played a little bit further forward. Here, all teams play compact [compared to Ukraine]. Other teams make it harder to get near the penalty area to shoot and to get into scoring positions. It's a bit different. But I think [box-to-box] is my ideal position. I'm playing well and getting better every day."

Fred has emerged from the fringes of the squad during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season in charge at Old Trafford. He started just 13 league games in total last season and was unused in 12 of the 21 matches for which Solskjaer was in charge.

Injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, as well as his own improved performances, have transformed the 26-year-old into a key member of the squad this season. He has already made 20 league starts of a possible 27.

Fred has credited former United midfielder Michael Carrick with aiding his development at Carrington as part of Solskjaer's backroom staff:

January signing Bruno Fernandes appears to have further helped Fred play his natural game in midfield, and the return of McTominay should strengthen that area of the pitch further.

Solskjaer's squad has suffered from a prolonged injury crisis, but the Scotland international also found the net against Brugge in just his second appearance since Boxing Day.

United visit Everton on Sunday in the Premier League. They were hammered 4-0 during their visit to Everton last year, and Fred was substituted at half-time with his team facing a two-goal deficit.

With four points separating them and fourth-place Chelsea, a win would represent a huge step in the race to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.