Aston Villa vs. Manchester City: Odds, Live Stream for 2020 Carabao Cup Final

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The first major trophy of the 2019-20 English season is up for grabs on Sunday when Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the 2020 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy and claim success in the tournament for the third consecutive season.

Aston Villa are in the final for the first time since 2010 but head into the match on the back of three straight Premier League defeats.

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Aston Villa 22-1, Draw 17-2, Manchester City 2-13

Match Preview

Aston Villa were hammered 6-1 by Manchester City in the Premier League at Villa Park in January and it will be a huge surprise if they are to pull off a shock result at Wembley.

Villa boss Dean Smith has said his men will face a "world class team" and are "massive underdogs" for Sunday's clash:

Yet Smith's side can take confidence from their record in the competition this season. The Villans have knocked out Leicester City, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion on their way to Wembley.

The Villans can also look to midfielder Jack Grealish for inspiration. The 24-year-old has been their outstanding player in the top flight and has enjoyed an impressive campaign:

Manchester City look set to relinquish their Premier League title this season to Liverpool but remain in contention in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola's men will have to cope without key defender Aymeric Laporte for Sunday's match. The Frenchman has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

The Citizens have looked vulnerable in defence this season when Laporte has been sidelined which could offer Villa a glimmer of hope. Midfielder Fernandinho is expected to take Laporte's place in the backline.

Guardiola told reporters in the build-up his team are "starving and hungry" to win trophies and victory over Villa will see the club chalk up another record:

Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Raheem Sterling could all return to the starting line-up for Sunday's match after being benched for the win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in midweek.

Kevin De Bruyne is also likely to continue after a masterclass against Los Blancos on Wednesday, and Manchester City's attacking firepower should be enough to see them retain their title comfortably.