NASCAR at California 2020: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jimmie Johnson will be racing in SoCal for the final time when the 2020 Auto Club Speedway takes place on Sunday. Johnson will be vying for a first win this season, with Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano already having victories to their credit.

Logano was second behind eventual champion Kyle Busch in Fontana 12 months ago. Yet neither driver can compare with Johnson, with the 44-year-old "the only driver to win at Auto Club Speedway in his 20s, 30s and 40s," per Sean Montgomery of the the NASCAR official website.

Meanwhile, Montgomery also detailed how "Kevin Harvick holds the longest active streak of top-10 finishes on the West Coast with eight."

Schedule

Qualifying

Date: Saturday, February 29

Saturday, February 29 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. ET TV Info: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Fox Sports App

Race

Date: Sunday, March 1

Sunday, March 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT TV Info: Fox

Fox Live Stream: Fox Sport App

Fox Sport App Tickets: StubHub

The lineup isn't complete, but here's the entry list, per Nick Gray of The Tennessean:

Quin Houff: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick: No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole: No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Matt DiBenedetto: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford

William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie: No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford

Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Garrett Smithley: No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Joey Gase: No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Timmy Hill: No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

Reed Sorenson: No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

Daniel Suarez: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

Logano won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas last time out, and the Ford driver has a solid recent history at Auto Club Speedway. He has clocked a top-five finish in each of his past four appearances in the race, including coming in second in 2019.

Comfort on the track will be key, so Harvick can't be easily overlooked. The 44-year-old was fourth a year ago, and he was second to Johnson in 2016.

Johnson knows what it takes to dominate on this track, and he boasts "the all-time record for laps led (980), wins (six), top fives (13), top 10s (17) and average finish (7.6)," per Montgomery.

Finishing fifth in Las Vegas proved the seven-time champion is doing anything but going through the motions during his swansong. Expect Johnson to be in the thick of the battle to finish first.

His family has been invited to attend, and Johnson is already anticipating what could be a memorable day, per Motorsport.com's Jim Utter: "It would be insane. Home track, first win. You could just go down the list of meaningful talking points that could come out of it."

A win is also not out of reach for Kyle Busch, who has three victories at Fontana to his credit. However, the 34-year-old endured a tough time during the final practice session on Friday:

With so many past winners involved, a familiar face will cross the line first on Sunday. If sentiment prevails, Johnson will add his first race win since June 2017 to his awesome record.