NASCAR at California 2020: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

NASCAR at California 2020: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreFebruary 29, 2020
Jimmie Johnson will be racing in SoCal for the final time when the 2020 Auto Club Speedway takes place on Sunday. Johnson will be vying for a first win this season, with Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano already having victories to their credit.
Logano was second behind eventual champion Kyle Busch in Fontana 12 months ago. Yet neither driver can compare with Johnson, with the 44-year-old "the only driver to win at Auto Club Speedway in his 20s, 30s and 40s," per Sean Montgomery of the the NASCAR official website.
Meanwhile, Montgomery also detailed how "Kevin Harvick holds the longest active streak of top-10 finishes on the West Coast with eight."
Schedule
Qualifying
- Date: Saturday, February 29
- Time: 2:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. ET
- TV Info: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Fox Sports App
Race
- Date: Sunday, March 1
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
- TV Info: Fox
- Live Stream: Fox Sport App
- Tickets: StubHub
The lineup isn't complete, but here's the entry list, per Nick Gray of The Tennessean:
- Quin Houff: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
- Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
- Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford
- Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Ross Chastain: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
- Tyler Reddick: No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford
- Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet
- Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Brennan Poole: No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet
- Chris Buescher: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
- Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Matt DiBenedetto: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford
- William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Corey LaJoie: No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford
- Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Ryan Preece: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
- John Hunter Nemechek: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Cole Custer: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
- Bubba Wallace: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
- Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Garrett Smithley: No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
- J.J. Yeley: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
- Joey Gase: No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
- Timmy Hill: No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
- Reed Sorenson: No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Christopher Bell: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota
- Daniel Suarez: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
Logano won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas last time out, and the Ford driver has a solid recent history at Auto Club Speedway. He has clocked a top-five finish in each of his past four appearances in the race, including coming in second in 2019.
Comfort on the track will be key, so Harvick can't be easily overlooked. The 44-year-old was fourth a year ago, and he was second to Johnson in 2016.
Johnson knows what it takes to dominate on this track, and he boasts "the all-time record for laps led (980), wins (six), top fives (13), top 10s (17) and average finish (7.6)," per Montgomery.
Finishing fifth in Las Vegas proved the seven-time champion is doing anything but going through the motions during his swansong. Expect Johnson to be in the thick of the battle to finish first.
His family has been invited to attend, and Johnson is already anticipating what could be a memorable day, per Motorsport.com's Jim Utter: "It would be insane. Home track, first win. You could just go down the list of meaningful talking points that could come out of it."
A win is also not out of reach for Kyle Busch, who has three victories at Fontana to his credit. However, the 34-year-old endured a tough time during the final practice session on Friday:
With so many past winners involved, a familiar face will cross the line first on Sunday. If sentiment prevails, Johnson will add his first race win since June 2017 to his awesome record.
