Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Mater Dei to Win CIF-SS Open Division Title

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Ziaire Williams scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 59-48 win over Mater Dei Monarchs in the CIF Southern Section Open Division Final title game on Friday.

Sierra Canyon never trailed, leading 16-13 after one and 33-27 at halftime. The Trailblazers led by five or more for the entire second half.

Williams, a 6'7" small forward, led Sierra Canyon to the title and delivered the highlight of the night with this windmill dunk:

The fifth-ranked player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2020 was a force on both ends:

BJ Boston added 14 points for the Trailblazers, whose next stop is the California state tournament:

The Kentucky commit also brought it on the defensive end, with this steal leading to a Williams hoop:

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, did not score but played a part in the Trailblazers' tenacious defensive effort, with Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News providing one example:

Devin Askew led Mater Dei with 15 points.