Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Mater Dei to Win CIF-SS Open Division Title

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 29, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Ziaire Williams scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 59-48 win over Mater Dei Monarchs in the CIF Southern Section Open Division Final title game on Friday.

Sierra Canyon never trailed, leading 16-13 after one and 33-27 at halftime. The Trailblazers led by five or more for the entire second half.     

Williams, a 6'7" small forward, led Sierra Canyon to the title and delivered the highlight of the night with this windmill dunk:

The fifth-ranked player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2020 was a force on both ends:

BJ Boston added 14 points for the Trailblazers, whose next stop is the California state tournament:

The Kentucky commit also brought it on the defensive end, with this steal leading to a Williams hoop:

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, did not score but played a part in the Trailblazers' tenacious defensive effort, with Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News providing one example:

Devin Askew led Mater Dei with 15 points.  

