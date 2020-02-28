Jimmy Butler Denies Rumor He Left 76ers Because of Tension with Embiid, Simmons

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler shot down a rumor Friday that he left the Philadelphia 76ers because of issues with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

In an interview with Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated, Butler said the following regarding Embiid and Simmons:

"I didn't have a problem with either one of them. Still talk to those dudes. I wish them the absolute best. A career of great health, make as much money as you can, win as many championships as you can. I did not have a problem with any of those guys. It just didn't work the way that we wanted it to work. That's life. Not everything pans out the way you want it to pan out. But you learn and you move on from it."

The decision to orchestrate a sign-and-trade to Miami has worked well for both Butler and the Heat, as he was named an All-Star for the fifth time this season, and the Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 36-22 after winning just 39 games last season.

