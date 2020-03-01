The NBA's Most Disrespected Players

1 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

Through Devin Booker's first four NBA seasons, his contributions were both eye-opening and never enough. He'd totaled 5,820 points—81st-most in league history for a player's first four seasons—but the production was drowned in a pool of Phoenix Suns losses (241, the most in that stretch).

Respect is almost unattainable under those circumstances. He could pop off for huge numbers (nine 40-point games from 2015-16 to 2018-19, tied with LeBron James for the 13th-most), but critics would say his contributions lacked substance—and defense.



When wins don't accompany production, players are picked apart for what they aren't doing (or maybe what their team isn't doing), instead of celebrated for what they can deliver.

"Until you get on a team that is winning and is fighting at least for a playoff spot, that individual stuff, they will write up that you've got some points, but there's always, 'Oh, you don't play defense,' or 'Oh, you don't do this,'" TV analyst and former Suns star Tom Chambers told B/R's Jonathan Abrams.

This season has been different—for Booker and the Suns. His true shooting percentage, win shares and defensive box plus/minus have all hit career highs, and Phoenix has already matched its best win total during Booker's tenure (24). And still, Booker didn't snag his first All-Star invite until the league needed a last-minute injury replacement for Damian Lillard this season.

Still just 23 years old, Booker is one of only eight players who are averaging at least 26 points, six assists and four rebounds per game and has the fifth-most win shares of that group (5.7). He's a legitimate star, even if the basketball world has been slow to recognize him as such.