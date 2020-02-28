House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Feb. 28

Heading into the home stretch of the 2019-20 NBA regular season, the intensity on the court is heating up every single night. 

Alex Caruso was the highlight-reel star for his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 25.

The Bald Eagle's no-look between-the-legs pass to set up LeBron James' dunk was named House of Highlights' top play of the week. His crucial fourth-quarter block on Lonzo Ball's layup attempt came in at No. 3. 

Watch the full top 10 for this week, including Zach LaVine and Trae Young draining threes from just inside half court and Gary Harris putting Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk on a poster. 

