Small-School CBB Teams You Need to Watch at Least Once Before March Madness

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Even if you're a fan of a power-conference program, March Madness is a time to love the underdogs in college basketball.

While the bracket you complete will probably end up focusing on top-ranked teams, picking an upset in the early rounds is exciting. The key is identifying those schools from a traditional one-bid league that are best prepared to pull off a shocker.

Your research can start before the bracket is released, though.

Of the 10 programs we've highlighted, several will not reach the field of 68. They must win their conference tournament to qualify for the Big Dance, but upsets will happen. As those tournaments are happening, though, be sure to monitor these schools and gain an understanding of how they play.

Because when the Madness starts, this group will probably be causing the mayhem.