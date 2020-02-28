Manchester City Defender Aymeric Laporte out for a Month with Hamstring Injury

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that French centre-back Aymeric Laporte will miss a month of action after sustaining a hamstring injury against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola told reporters that the defender was set for another spell on the sidelines which will rule him out of some key fixtures including Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

"He has a hamstring injury. Three weeks out more or less - a month. Unfortunately, this happens after four or five months out. Life is not easy and always in the world the people who survive are the ones who cope with the bad moments. It is what it is. Accept it, work hard to come back as soon as possible."

Laporte has already missed almost five months of the season with a serious knee injury. He returned to action at the end of January against Sheffield United but was forced off on just his fourth appearance since making his comeback in the first half of City's 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Opta highlighted his importance to Manchester City:

The 25-year-old's latest setback also means he will miss Premier League games against Manchester United and Burnley as well as the FA Cup fifth-round clash against Sheffield United. He also faces a race against time to be fit for the second leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will also be without Benjamin Mendy for the tie against Los Blancos. The defender will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his third booking of the tournament at the Bernabeu.

Fernandinho replaced Laporte against Real Madrid and could continue in defence during his absence. The Brazilian holding midfielder has featured regularly in the Manchester City backline in 2019-20 and has impressed:

Laporte's injury will test Guardiola and Manchester City at an important part of the season. The club have looked vulnerable in defence in 2019-20 and have already conceded more Premier League goals than they did in the whole of last season.

Manchester City's priority for the rest of the campaign will be to land a maiden Champions League trophy. Guardiola's side have put themselves in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals but will need Laporte fit and available if they are to be crowned European champions.