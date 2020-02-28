Goldberg Responds to Macaulay Culkin, Tyson Fury WWE Return, Sasha Banks Update

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg Responds to Macaulay Culkin's Tweet

Bill Goldberg sent the wrestling world into a tizzy Thursday when he beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among those who were unhappy with the decision was actor and longtime wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin, who tweeted that he got rid of his tickets for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, in April:

The 53-year-old caught wind of the tweet and responded with one of his own:

Many fans have taken issue with WWE pushing part-time veterans over younger talent in recent years, and Goldberg winning the Universal title is another example of that.

Just three years ago, Goldberg beat Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the pay-per-view before WrestleMania and then dropped it to Brock Lesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All. His latest title win has a similar feel.

While WWE has yet to announce what Goldberg or The Fiend will be doing at WrestleMania, it seems like a good bet that Goldberg will defend the title against Roman Reigns, while The Fiend will go up against John Cena, who is returning to WWE programming on Friday's SmackDown.

If that is the case and both Reigns and The Fiend win, then it is possible that Goldberg winning at Super ShowDown could be a good thing in the long run since it would allow two full-time guys to get big wins at WrestleMania.

While there may have been better ways for WWE to go about reaching its ultimate goal, Reigns vs. Goldberg and The Fiend vs. Cena are big-time matches that could yield some memorable WrestleMania moments.

Fury Set for WWE Return Soon?

Following his dominant win against Deontay Wilder to capture the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles last week, Tyson Fury reportedly may be in line to return to WWE soon.



According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there has been some talk regarding Fury appearing at WrestleMania in April, however, nothing could be negotiated until now due to the risk of injury from his fight with Wilder.

Meltzer also noted that money could play a big role in whether Fury returns since he will likely seek significant compensation after stopping Wilder and maintaining his undefeated record.

Fury made his WWE debut last year when he appeared on the first episode of SmackDown on Fox and started a feud with Braun Strowman. Fury then made his in-ring debut against Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in October.

Fury won the match by count-out when he knocked Strowman out and The Monster Among Men was unable to make it back into the ring.

He also appeared on an episode of SmackDown in November and helped Strowman take out B-Team members Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

While Fury still has a long way to go in the world of professional wrestling, there is no denying his star power and the value he could provide to WWE.

Now that he has a match under his belt and won the biggest fight of his boxing career, Fury's stock is at an all-time high, and an appearance of any kind at WrestleMania would undoubtedly garner a ton of mainstream media attention.

Banks' Expected Return Date and WrestleMania Plans

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE television since January, but her hiatus reportedly may soon be coming to an end.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), Banks has been nursing an ankle injury, but is expected back "before too long."

The Boss was advertised to face Lacey Evans on a couple of different occasions in January, but the bouts were called off and she was attacked backstage by Evans at one point to explain her absence.

Banks also didn't participate in the women's Royal Rumble match, which made it clear that she was actually dealing with a legitimate injury.

Sasha has remained active on social media, though, and it seems like it's only a matter of time before she resurfaces on TV.

Friday's SmackDown would be a perfect time if she is ready since her friend, Bayley, beat Naomi at Super ShowDown to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship on Thursday. That means Bayley is in need of a challenger for WrestleMania.

Meltzer reported that Banks was scheduled for a non-wrestling role at WrestleMania before the card was changed, and he also noted that it is possible she could be part of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Bayley vs. Banks is a match fans have long called for, however, and bringing Sasha back at an unexpected time to turn on Bayley could be a great catalyst for that match.

It remains to be seen what WWE's plans are for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, but if Banks is healthy enough to compete, putting her in any match aside from a bout for the title would likely be a misuse of her talent.

