Jerry Jones: I Hope Jason Witten's Never Anything but a Cowboy Amid Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he hopes the franchise is able to re-sign tight end Jason Witten, who can become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

"I would hope that he would not ever be anything but a Cowboy," Jones told reporters. "I do think he can play. I think he can make a real contribution to the Cowboys."

