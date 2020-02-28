Jerry Jones: I Hope Jason Witten's Never Anything but a Cowboy Amid Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) talks with team owner Jerry Jones, right, as the team works out at their NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he hopes the franchise is able to re-sign tight end Jason Witten, who can become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

"I would hope that he would not ever be anything but a Cowboy," Jones told reporters. "I do think he can play. I think he can make a real contribution to the Cowboys."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cowboys 'Ready to Intensify' Contract Talks with Amari Cooper

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys 'Ready to Intensify' Contract Talks with Amari Cooper

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Scouting Combine Notebook 📝

    Is Henry Ruggs too fast for his own good?

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFL Scouting Combine Notebook 📝

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Combine 2020 Results: Day 1

    Tracking 40 times, bench press and all drills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Combine 2020 Results: Day 1

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua Is Winning the NFL Combine

    Tagovailoa received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Tua Is Winning the NFL Combine

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report