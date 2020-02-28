Jurgen Klopp Talks Liverpool Coronavirus Reaction, Jordan Henderson Update

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has discussed Liverpool's reaction to the recent coronavirus outbreaks in parts of Europe.

Serie A authorities announced that five of this weekend's Italian top-flight games will be played behind closed doors, while rugby union's Six Nations has also seen Italy's game against Ireland in Dublin postponed.

Klopp said at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team's game against Watford on Saturday that his side "take it seriously" but haven't looked to change much regarding their preparations, per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst:

The runaway leaders can set a new Premier League record of 19 consecutive wins if they beat Watford at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool lost for just the third time this campaign in their last away fixture, when they fell 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter.

Jordan Henderson was injured late at the Wanda Metropolitano and missed Monday's dramatic 3-2 comeback win over West Ham United.

Saturday's game will come too soon for the Reds captain, but Klopp appeared to suggest Henderson could feature in Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round clash at Chelsea, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo:

James Milner will also provide added cover when he returns to full fitness, having played just six minutes across the team's past seven league fixtures after suffering a hamstring injury in early January.

The Merseysiders have already made history this season, but Klopp said his side won't focus on their chance to become the first to record 19 Premier League victories in a row:

The manager praised his players' mentality and refusal to give up in adversity, saying his side have to be "100 percent ready" and have "no fear" despite the pressure upon them:

Liverpool have proved equal to almost any challenge put in front of them this season, becoming just the second English team to win the FIFA Club World Cup and are on track to amass a record Premier League points haul.

Klopp also discussed his midfield options after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to noticeably improve the team after he replaced Naby Keita in the second half against West Ham. Klopp acknowledged Keita "can play better" but insisted his two playmakers aren't in competition with one another:

Liverpool have been largely dominant regardless of who has featured this season, and they will expect to continue that against the 19th-placed Hornets.