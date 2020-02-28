Eden Hazard 'Very Focused' on Playing Again This Season, Says Roberto Martinez

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said Eden Hazard is "very focused" on playing for Real Madrid again this season following another injury setback in his first term at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard, 29, had only recently returned from almost three months out of action when he suffered a distal fibula fracture during Saturday's shock 1-0 loss at Levante.

It's understood Real are yet to make a decision on whether their €100 million signing will undergo surgery to repair the damage. Martinez told Cadena Ser radio (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia):

"He is someone that never falls apart.

"He is very strong mentally, but he is sad because he was very eager to show Real Madrid fans what he is capable of at such an important stage of the season.

"We've been in contact. We are very sad. Now we have to look ahead and hope he recovers as soon as possible. He is very focused on wanting to recover for the end of the La Liga season. He is already looking ahead."

The winger's start to life in Madrid was delayed after he suffered a hamstring injury on the eve of the current league campaign, and he's racked up just 15 appearances for Real thus far.

Manager Zinedine Zidane sympathised with the player following his most recent injury, via Football Daily:

The Belgium boss may have concerns over the player's involvement at UEFA Euro 2020, which kicks off on June 12 and will take a month to run its course (the final takes place at Wembley Stadium on July 12).

However, Martinez seemed assured regarding Hazard's involvement in the competition: "No. I'm not worried. It's 15 weeks [until then], and I'm confident that Eden will play for Madrid this season. How he arrives at the European Championship is a different matter, but I'm certain he will play before the end of the campaign."

AS reported soon after Hazard's latest injury that he was expected to be sidelined for around two months, while Martinez told reporters his recovery would take "at least three months."

Alvaro Romeo of the Totally Football Show touched on the impact of Hazard's absence:

Zidane has had to make do without the player for much of this season and so hasn't had a real chance to adopt him into his plans.

Gareth Bale continues to be used in a bit-part role even when fit for Real, and AFP's Tom Allnutt praised Vinicius Jr.:

Los Blancos could have done with an extra injection of star quality when they succumbed 2-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash.

Real will hope to avoid a third straight defeat across all competitions when they host Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.