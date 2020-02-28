Jadon Sancho Talks 'First Love' Football: 'I'd Play Every Day Until I'm 100'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho has described football as his "first love" and said he'd play every day until he's "100 years old" if his body permitted it.

The 19-year-old has taken the Bundesliga by storm since arriving last season, and he has recorded 27 direct goal involvements (13 goals and 14 assists) in 21 top-flight appearances this campaign.

He told the official Bundesliga website (h/t Goal): "I just love football. You can't really take that out of me—I just love the game, and love the sport. So yeah, if I had a choice I'd play every day until I'm 100 years old. But unfortunately, some time I'll have to step down from football when my body gets old! Of course, football will be my first love forever."

Sancho's fast feet and technical ability have earned attention from some of the elite in European football, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea each said to be among his admirers, per TalkSport.

The teenager became the youngest player in history to score 24 Bundesliga goals earlier this season:

BBC 5 Live Sport's The Squad discussed a potential Premier League return in February and agreed the player would be worth a £100 million investment if that's the price Dortmund demanded:

The former Watford and Manchester City academy player was asked about those price-tag rumours when he was first called up to the senior England squad in October 2018, via Hayters TV:

Sancho—who has scored twice in 11 senior outings for the Three Lions—illustrated what motivates him on the field, adding a desire to entertain rests at his core:

"Before a game, probably listen to my music, and because I know everyone's watching, especially for the fans, especially if it's cold, I don't want them to just come and support us.

"I want them to go home smiling and be happy that they came out to the end and watched us win. I'm just trying to be a winner and have that winning mentality every game I go into."

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Sancho in recent months, but a move to Stamford Bridge looks less likely after the Blues announced terms have been agreed to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

Sancho was the first player across Europe's top five leagues this season to record double-digit goals and assists. Statman Dave highlighted in early February he's since been joined by another special talent:

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga and four points below leaders Bayern Munich with 11 games to go, one of several teams in contention following a highly competitive campaign so far.

Sancho will have at least a decade at the top of the sport if the beginning of his professional career is anything to go by, with the Black and Yellows hoping he stays at the Westfalenstadion for as much of it as possible.