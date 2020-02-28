Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lauds Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo After 5-0 Brugge Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the impact of January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after each scored in Thursday's 5-0 UEFA Europa League rout of Club Brugge.

The Red Devils advanced to the round of 16 after a convincing second-leg result at Old Trafford saw them emerge as 6-1 victors on aggregate.

Fernandes, 25, opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the second straight game before playing a vital part in the buildup to Ighalo's maiden strike in his first United start. Solskjaer told reporters after the game:

"Bruno coming in obviously makes a big, big difference. You can see he's got a hand in all the three first goals. What a pass, what a goal Odion's goal was.

"I'm very happy with the contribution of Odion as well up front, doing what he does. He's a target man, we can play up to him, he'll hold it, he's got Juan [Mata] and Bruno next to him and you've got runners then.

"I think as a fellow striker I know how important that first goal is. He's been close a couple of times, you can see he sniffs goals. He wants to be there where it sometimes hurts. That goal, he's sharp in his head. That's a natural striker."

United were quick out of the blocks and enjoyed a string of scoring chances inside the first 10 minutes. They were helped by the early dismissal of opposition defender Simon Deli for a handball inside the box, and Fernandes stepped up to convert from 12 yards.

The Portuguese now has two goals and two assists in five appearances, and his contribution in helping tee up Ighalo showed how his influence in the squad (U.S. viewers only):

Midfielder Scott McTominay scored with an accomplished finish in his first start since Boxing Day following injury, and Fred tripled his United goal tally in one evening with his maiden brace for the club (UK viewers only):

Fred's goal came as a welcome surprise to Solskjaer, who said: "Fred, I wasn't sure if I was going to be alive for the next time he was going to score, he's had so many attempts! One with his right and one with his left. It's been an ongoing joke between us, of course, but he got those goals and I'm very pleased for him."

This was the first time United have scored five times in a match since Solskjaer's first game in charge of the club. They mauled his old employers Cardiff City 5-1 in December 2018 when he was appointed caretaker manager.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote that Fernandes' increasing authority in this United team is making the club forget about Paul Pogba, whose last start for the club was on September 30.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes joined in the chorus singing Fernandes' praises, per Goal:

Solskjaer continued:

"I'm very happy tonight. Obviously we're in a moment now that we rotate a bit, players are getting games, but, when you score goals and play like this, you're going to get more confidence.

"It was brilliant to see the start of the game; I thought they had the right intent, created loads of chances, and, when they go down to 10 men, of course the game was more or less over."

Ighalo—on loan from Shanghai Shenhua—made cameo appearances against Chelsea, Watford and in the last-32 first leg away to Club Brugge without finding the target. A longtime United supporter and the first Nigerian to represent the club, he called it a dream come true to finally get off the mark at Old Trafford:

Thursday's hosts recorded 28 total attempts on goal against their Belgian guests—10 on target—and prevented Club Brugge from testing Sergio Romero between their posts, per WhoScored.com.

Supporters will count the positives and hope the performance is a sign of things to come, with Fernandes and Ighalo each showing they're settling well at their new club.

United travel to face Everton on Sunday when they make their return to Premier League action.