XFL 2020 Week 4 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Houston Roughnecks could face their toughest challenge yet to remain as the lone undefeated XFL team.

Houston makes a short trip to visit the Dallas Renegades in Week 4's marquee matchup that involves the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Sunday's opener has the potential to be the highest-scoring game of the weekend, as Houston has produced the most touchdowns and is tied for the most allowed.

With that in mind, the fantasy focus could be directed at Houston and Dallas players, including XFL passing leader P.J. Walker.

The St. Louis BattleHawks, led by second-best passer Jordan Ta'amu, could produce at a high clip as well as the largest favorite of the four matchups.

XFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET; Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Saturday, February 29

Los Angeles Wildcats (-7) at New York Guardians (2 p.m., ABC)

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks (-11.5) (5 p.m., Fox)

Sunday, March 1

Houston Roughnecks (-1) at Dallas Renegades (4 p.m., FS1)

D.C. Defenders (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Vipers (7 p.m. ESPN2)

Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. P.J. Walker, Houston

2. Jordan Ta'amu, St. Louis

3. Landry Jones, Dallas

4. Josh Johnson, LA

5. Cardale Jones, D.C.

6. Brandon Silvers, Seattle

7. Marquise Williams/Luis Perez, New York

8. Taylor Cornelius, Tampa Bay

Walker and Ta'amu have established themselves as the two most reliable quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective.

Walker leads a Houston offense that has scored 13 touchdowns in its first three contests.

The Temple product is first in the XFL with 748 passing yards, which is 136 more than Ta'amu has put up with the BattleHawks.

The only concern with starting Walker over Ta'amu in Week 4 is the Dallas defense has allowed six touchdowns, and the Renegades have not allowed over 20 points in a single game.

St. Louis appears to have an easier matchup on paper against Seattle, who lost 24-12 to Dallas in Week 3. The Dragons conceded 274 passing yards to Landry Jones in that defeat.

At the bottom of the quarterback rankings sit New York and Tampa Bay, who are in less-than-ideal situations.

With Aaron Murray dealing with an injury and Quinton Flowers away from the team, the Vipers are expected to start Taylor Cornelius.

Matt McGloin was limited in practice this week, which may lead to a split in snaps for Marquise Williams and Luis Perez.

Running Back

1. Matt Jones, St. Louis

2. Cameron Artis-Payne, Dallas

3. James Butler, Houston

4. Lance Dunbar, Dallas

5. De'Veon Smith, Tampa Bay

6. Martez Carter, LA

7. Donnel Pumphrey, D.C.

8. Trey Williams, Seattle

9. Kenneth Farrow, Seattle

10. Darius Victor, New York

If St. Louis continues to thrive at home, Matt Jones could end up as Week 4's top rusher.

The 26-year-old is the only running back with more 200 rushing yards, and he is going up against a Seattle defense that allows 100.7 rushing yards per game.

The nature of the Houston-Dallas showdown could affect how Cameron Artis-Payne, James Butler and Lance Dunbar are utilized.

If the game turns into a low-scoring affair with Dallas' defense dictating the pace, gains may be hard to come by.

Houston gave up over 20 points in each of its last two games, and if the high-scoring trend continues, the trio of running backs could be in competition for the highest Week 4 totals.

De'Veon Smith, who ranks third with 174 rushing yards, might be worth a play due to the unknowns of the Vipers' quarterback situation.

If head coach Marc Trestman relies on the run more to establish some sort of offensive rhythm, Smith could receive a good chunk of touches.

Wide Receivers

1. Cam Phillips, Houston

2. Nelson Spruce, LA

3. Tre McBride, LA

4. Austin Proehl, Seattle

5. De'Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis

6. Rashad Ross, D.C.

7. Daniel Williams, Tampa Bay

8. Keenan Reynolds, Seattle

9. Kahlil Lewis, Houston

10. Flynn Nagel, Dallas

If you plan on riding Walker's hot hand, a stack with Cam Phillips is the play.

Phillips' 324 receiving yards are the most in the league and he is coming off a 194-yard performance versus the Vipers in Week 3.

The 24-year-old may not produce at that high of a level against Dallas, but it's clear he has developed into a reliable target.

As long as the Roughnecks duo continues to link up, they are both worth the fantasy start.

Nelson Spruce and Tre McBride could take advantage of their matchup with the Guardians, who enter on a two-game losing streak.

Both Spruce and McBride have scored twice, but the former owns more receiving yards with 256, which is second behind Phillips.

St. Louis' DeMornay Pierson-El is a player to watch since he is the team's leading pass-catcher and has a favorable matchup at home against the Dragons.

Tight End

1. Donald Parham, Dallas

2. Brandon Barnes, LA

3. Khari Lee, D.C.

4. Marcus Lucas, St. Louis

5. Jake Powell, New York

Donald Parham is the third-best receiver in the league.

The Dallas tight end should be the only player at his position worth a long fantasy look until others shine on a more consistent basis.

Parham appears to have a nice connection with Landry Jones, and he might be vital in the short passing game versus Houston.

Brandon Barnes, Khari Lee and Marcus Lucas could be decent options for their respective quarterbacks, but there has not been much reliance on them yet.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics and injury information obtained from XFL.com.