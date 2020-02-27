Nolan Arenado on Rockies' Offseason Drama: 'I Wasn't Mad That I Wasn't Traded'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado isn't on speaking terms with general manager Jeff Bridich but isn't upset the team failed to move him this offseason.

Arenado explained to USA Today's Bob Nightengale that the issue for him is how the Rockies' decision to shop him around the trade market became public.

"I wasn't mad that I wasn't traded," he said. "I was just upset it was out there. I guess they felt they needed to put it out in the public to let the fans know what was going on. I just thought it should have been kept in-house. So it was just frustration, a mixture of a lot of things, that came out."

Last offseason, Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with Colorado. Considering he turns 29 in April, the deal could carry him through the remainder of his MLB career.

However, he can opt out after the 2021 season, which creates a dilemma for the Rockies. They could see their best player walk out the door for nothing in two years, but trading Arenado would be poorly received from the fanbase regardless of the circumstances.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported in December that the Rockies were engaged in preliminary trade talks. Bridich confirmed the report but added a move was unlikely to materialize, which led Arenado to speak publicly on the matter.

"There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of," he said to MLB.com's Thomas Harding. "You can quote that."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the situation "has percolated for months in behind-the-scenes meetings" and that Arenado "expressed betrayal" by the Rockies' offseason inaction. Ownership indicated in the fall the team didn't plan to add much to the payroll

Arenado's position probably isn't that much different from a significant segment of the fanbase that wants the Rockies front office to make a signing or two to improve the roster.

Still, it sets up a tricky dynamic for Bridich and manager Bud Black to handle as the 2020 season nears.