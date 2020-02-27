LaVar Ball Unsure If LaMelo Will Wear Big Baller Brand Sneakers in NBA

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

LaVar Ball said Thursday he doesn't know whether his son, top 2020 NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball, is going to wear Big Baller Brand sneakers during his pro career.

Ball explained during an appearance on TMZ Live no final decisions have been made amid rumored interest from Nike, which scouted the point guard in Australia, per TMZ Sports.

"Will he be wearing a Big Baller Brand shoe? I don't know," he said. "You guys have to have to stay tuned for that man."

Lonzo Ball, LaMelo's older brother, wore Big Baller Brand shoes when he started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. In September, he explained on the LightHarted Podcast (via Sporting News' Chelsea Howard) those sneakers couldn't handle the grind of an NBA game.

"Them 'ZO2s' I was playing in, they was not ready," he said. "No one knows this, but D-Mo [manager Darren Moore] had a backpack, and he had like an extra four pairs of shoes in there, because I had to switch them every quarter because they would just rip."

Lonzo split from BBB last March after he discovered $1.5 million was missing from his personal and business accounts. He told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne he believed Alan Foster, LaVar's friend and company co-founder, "used his access to ... enrich himself."

"This has been a very difficult decision as I had a great deal of love and respect for Alan," Lonzo said. "But the time has come for me to take responsibility for my own career both on and off the court."

After a hiatus, the Big Baller Brand relaunched earlier this month.

LaMelo averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.6 steals across 12 appearances for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League before suffering a foot injury in December. He returned to the United States in January to begin final preparations for the draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the 18-year-old guard to get selected second overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in his latest mock draft. That would match Lonzo, who went second to the Lakers in 2017.

Deciding whether he to rep the Big Baller Brand or a more established company like Nike will probably be one of the first major decisions he makes after getting drafted.