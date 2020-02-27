Drew Brees' Saints Contract Targeted to Be Done Before Free Agency, Says Loomis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
Will Vragovic/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are hopeful of sorting out Drew Brees' contract within the next few weeks.

General manager Mickey Loomis said Thursday the NFL Scouting Combine the Saints are aiming to reach a deal by March 18, when free agency officially opens, per The Athletic's Katherine Terrell.

Brees announced earlier this month on Instagram he intends to play in 2020.

Although everybody expects the 41-year-old back in New Orleans, the specific details of his contract could prove tricky.

The Saints are projected to have only $9.3 million in salary-cap space, per Over the Cap. Even assuming Brees gives the team a hometown discount, he counted for more than twice that figure ($22.7 million) in 2019.

Having Brees on the roster also means Loomis needs to strike a delicate balance between trimming payroll and keeping enough talent to contend for a Super Bowl.

Kiko Alonso and Janoris Jenkins are two obvious candidates to be out the door since they'd free up $19.1 million in cap space while leaving the team with only $850,000 in dead money, according to Over the Cap. But Loomis would still need to create more financial flexibility to not only re-sign Brees but also make upgrades in free agency.

Loomis told reporters in January 2019 the team had successfully "kind of kicked the can down the road a number of times."

At some point, the Saints will have to answer for their short-term financial approach and make significant cuts that would presumably trigger a rebuild or transitional phase.

Perhaps Loomis can once again successfully navigate around the cap this spring to capitalize on the Saints' shrinking Super Bowl window before it closes completely.

Related

    Thad Moss Has Jones Fracture

    @nfldraftscout's No. 6 TE prospect will have surgery on right foot, should be healthy for start of season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thad Moss Has Jones Fracture

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    DeMaurice Smith Confident in CBA Negotiation Approval

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    DeMaurice Smith Confident in CBA Negotiation Approval

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Prospect’s 37 Parking Tickets

    TCU’s Ross Blacklock says he found out about all his parking tickets when the Raiders told him at the combine 🤣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Prospect’s 37 Parking Tickets

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady Open to New Team in FA

    Tom Brady is operating under the belief he will enter free agency to play somewhere else in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Open to New Team in FA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report