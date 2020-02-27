Bears Rumors: 'Strong Sense' CHI Looking for QB to Compete with Mitch Trubisky

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have Mitchell Trubisky under contract for next season, but they are reportedly looking at the possibility of having a quarterback competition.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's a "strong sense" that the Bears will look to sign a veteran quarterback with "extensive starter's experience" this offseason.

After the Bears wrapped up a disappointing 8-8 season, general manager Ryan Pace told reporters on Dec. 31 that they were committed to Trubisky as their starter in 2020.

"Mitch is our starter," Pace said. "We believe in Mitch, and we believe in the progress that he's going to continue to make."

Expectations were high for Trubisky and the Bears at the start of last season. He threw for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and completed 66.6 percent of his passes in 14 starts in 2018, as the team won the NFC North with a 12-4 record.

However, the Bears' 2019 season didn't work out as planned in part because of Trubisky's regression. The 25-year-old threw for 3,138 yards and 17 touchdowns in 15 starts. His 39.5 QBR ranked 28th out of 30 qualified starters.

Trubisky is entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract. The Bears have until May 30 to decide whether they want to exercise his fifth-year option for 2021, which Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune estimates will come with a $24 million cap hit.

Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are among the notable quarterbacks who could be available in free agency when the new league year begins on March 18.